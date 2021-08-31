Benfica gives up on hiring David Luiz, says Portuguese newspaper

One of the players who has had his name spoken the most in this transfer window is the defender David Luiz. At 34, he left Arsenal after his contract ended, and has yet to settle with anyone. This Monday (30), the last day of the window, the Portuguese newspaper Record reported that David is no longer in Benfica’s plans.









After the Encarnados eliminated PSV Eindhoven, and qualified for the Champions League group stage, much was said about a return of David Luiz to the club. He served for the club between 2007 and 2011, and worked with Jorge Jesus during this period. The “Mister” was the trump card so that David could return to Benfica.

The newspaper also stated that JJ would like to hire a defender in this transfer window, but Benfica’s board of directors should not comply with the request. The interest in David Luiz, in fact, would not have gone beyond a request made by the coach, who knows him very well from his first spell at Encarnados.

The miss with Benfica is an asset of the Flamengo, who wants to rely on the player since the beginning of the transfer window, but has not yet made any proposal. So far, the club has waited until the end to see if it could compete with the other clubs, something that might be possible if David Luiz doesn’t close with anyone.

Rubro-Negro hit the signings of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira in this transfer window, and is still looking for a defender and a defensive midfielder, according to the club’s sector members. Thiago Mendes, from Lyon, was one of the targets sought, but the values ​​made it impossible to keep the conversations going.