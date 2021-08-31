Bethesda does not rule out the possibility of releasing games on PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

Bethesda’s Pete Hines commented that the company will not abandon PlayStation and that some of its games may have versions for Sony’s consoles, but Starfield is not one of them.

Starfield is an Xbox and PC exclusive, as previously announced by Microsoft, but Bethesda has left the door open to the possibility of launching new games on PlayStation.

“It’s not an ‘sorry, you’ll never play Bethesda game again’ situation,” Hines said that the Microsoft acquisition doesn’t mean they’re going to abandon other consoles.

“Certainly there are going to be things you won’t be able to play on PlayStation,” added Hines to confirm that Starfield won’t be an isolated case as an Xbox and PC exclusive.

“I don’t know if I would go so far as to say you’ll never play stuff on PlayStation again. But again, at the moment, I don’t know the answer to that yet.”

However, Hines clarified that Starfield is Xbox and PC exclusive and therefore you shouldn’t look at his words as allusive to this case.