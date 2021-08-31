BH applies almost 20% of vaccines against COVID in people from other cities – General

Nurse prepares immunization: according to the PBH, residents received the vaccine for exercising in the capital a profession on the MS priority list (photo: Leandro Couri/EM/DA Press – 8/10/21)

The unequal distribution of vaccines against COVID-19 and the fear of lack of complementary doses have made residents of the interior seek vaccination posts in Brazilian capitals and large cities. A phenomenon that made Belo Horizonte the route for many people in search of doses against the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2). According to a survey by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), until June, 15% of the doses distributed in the country were applied outside the municipalities of residence. In Belo Horizonte, this percentage is higher, reaching 19.3% (almost a fifth), according to the Belo Horizonte City Hall Epidemiological and Assistance Bulletin (PBH).

The PBH credits this high percentage of the population “belonging to the priority worker groups of the National Plan for the Operation of Vaccination (PNOV)”, who can be vaccinated wherever they perform their duties, even when they do not reside in the same city. In Brazil, for every six doses administered, one was in person who went to a different municipality from the one in which he lives to receive the medication.

Among the 25 Brazilian cities that up to June most exported people to other cities to receive doses of vaccines, Contagem appears in third place, with 39,443 doses applied to its citizens in Belo Horizonte, and Ribeiro das Neves comes in 21st, with 25,055 inhabitants immunized in BH.

The municipalities that sent more residents to be vaccinated in other places were Guarulhos (SP), with 101,681 inhabitants going to So Paulo to be applied, and Duque de Caxias (RJ), from where 47,507 people went to Rio de Janeiro after a dose of vaccine.

“A large volume of doses applied in neighboring municipalities, as is common in metropolitan regions, highlights the importance of municipal networks. Likewise, some municipalities in the same metropolitan region may be overwhelmed by the demand for vaccines from neighboring municipalities”, he says the study of Fiocruz.

The percentages of vaccination outside the municipality of residence range from 11% to 25%, shows the survey by Fiocruz. Among the people who left their federative unit to be vaccinated in another, the largest volume is from Rio de Janeiro who traveled to So Paulo with this purpose, 12,118 in all, until June, and from residents of the Federal District who went to Águas Lindas de Gois, 11.282, up to that month.

Belo Horizonte is the only municipality in Minas Gerais that appears among the 25 that most sent people to other states looking for vaccines or having to be vaccinated in a place of transit. The capital of Minas Gerais sent 3,985 people to health centers in São Paulo, which places BH as the 21st largest national emitter.

“These differences can point to structural difficulties in health services, difficulties in geographical access or even complications in the flow of information. These and other factors can harm the immunization campaign at the national level. In these cases, where states present greater difficulties, it is essential to assistance from the Federation so that the immunization campaign continues uniformly throughout the territory without such a wide lag”, informs the survey by Fiocruz.

The study also shows that in places where there is greater difficulty in immunization, this can lead to the displacement of the population in search of the immunizing agent in those places where the process is more advanced. This can lead to unnecessary trips, favoring population groups that have the financial conditions to carry them out, further deepening the inequality of vaccination, exposing people to the risk of infection”, informs Fiocruz.

Professional groups influence data

Although almost a fifth of the vaccines destined for Belo Horizonte end up being applied to residents of other municipalities, the Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) informed, through the Municipal Health Secretariat, that it follows the guidelines of the National Plan for the Operationalization of Vaccination against COVID-19, from the Ministry of Health. According to the city hall, these applications are made “taking into account the criteria of vaccination of priority categories of professionals based on the place of work, and not at home. Health and education workers, truck drivers, public transport workers are part of this audience. , among others”, informs the municipal health administration.

“In the aforementioned priority groups, the criterion that makes the person eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19 is to prove the employment relationship in the city, and not the residence. It is also important to consider that vaccination is also allowed in cases where the person took the first dose in another city, but you are in Belo Horizonte and need to complete the vaccination schedule. In this case, you must present your identity document and the vaccination card to prove the deadline,” says the secretariat.

The assessment of whether the person is eligible to be vaccinated is done at the time he presents himself to the health unit with all the required documentation. The Municipal Health Department informs that it strictly monitors the vaccination processes on a daily basis.

Belo Horizonte has 79.6% of adults vaccinated with at least one dose of immunizing agent against COVID-19. For 40.7%, the vaccination schedule is complete, according to data from yesterday’s epidemiological report from the city hall.

calendar of the week

The Municipality of Belo Horizonte (PBH) will apply today the first dose to people aged 20 years, exclusively residents in Belo Horizonte. And decided to bring forward the vaccination of women aged 19, completed by September 30: previously scheduled for Friday (9/3/09), the immunization will be carried out on the same day as the men’s, on Thursday. On the same day, workers in public transport and passenger road, urban cleaning and subway and rail transport workers receive the second dose. On Wednesday, 57-year-old residents take the second dose, and on Friday, the 56-year-olds. The 18-year-olds start the vaccination schedule on Saturday, when the truck drivers complete theirs.