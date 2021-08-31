Black water in the Tietê River in Salto is caused by the opening of dams after rain | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

Residents registered the situation and were frightened by the change. In one of the videos sent to TV HAVE, one of the residents is impressed with the color of the water and even says that “it looks like oil” (watch below).

Residents of Salto register black water in the Tietê river this Sunday

According to experts, the color of the water indicates the presence of mud and dirt. With rain recorded over the weekend, the power generation dams in Pirapora do Bom Jesus had to be opened to avoid flooding.

Because of this, the mud that had been dammed for months came down, which left the water with a darker hue.

The Municipality of Salto informed that it monitors the situation of the river, together with the Secretariat for the Environment, and that it has informed the Environmental Company of the State of São Paulo (Cetesb). The government also said that it will send reports and documentation to the State Government, so that measures can be taken.

2 of 4 Water from the Tietê River in Salto (SP) has a dark hue — Photo: Fernando Galvão/Personal Archive Water from the Tietê River in Salto (SP) took on a dark hue — Photo: Fernando Galvão/Personal Archive

Cetesb technicians will analyze if there was any irregular effluent discharge, which could change the water color. They are also evaluating the quality of the water that came down the river after the rains and caused the accumulation of mud.

The Metropolitan Water and Energy Company (EMAE) explained that the dams and plants located on the Tietê River are built in the “run-of-river” model, that is, they store and retain minimal amounts of water, which continues to flow along the course. From Rio.

He also said that “gates are mandatory for this type of plant to control flows” and that “surface and bottom discharge devices are also used in flood events” in order to reduce flooding in cities riverside.

Dark water takes care of the Tietê River since Sunday in Salto

It is not the first time that the water in the Tietê River has turned dark. In August 2017, the same situation was registered.

In addition, a little earlier, in November 2014, the river turned dark and caused the death of 40 tons of fish, which were removed from the Ajudante stream, a tributary that flows into the Tietê river.

This Saturday (28), after a month of drought, rain was recorded in cities in the interior and in the capital of the state of São Paulo. According to the Somar Satellite of the State Civil Defense of São Paulo, the rain that occurred is considered one of the most voluminous in 2021.

3 of 4 Rio Tietê in Salto returns to dark water this Sunday — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM Rio Tietê in Salto returns to dark water this Sunday — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM

4 of 4 Section of the Tietê River in Salto, this Sunday (29) — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM Section of the Tietê River in Salto, this Sunday (29) — Photo: William Silva/ TV TEM

See more news from the region at G1 Sorocaba and Jundiaí