Boca Rosa cries as she remembers the pregnancy leak: ‘It should be a crime’

Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, launched a documentary about the pregnancy of her son Cris, the result of her relationship with youtuber Fred, on her YouTube channel. The 26-year-old former BBC businesswoman was moved when she recalled the pregnancy leak and said that the moment impacted her relationship with the pregnancy:

When I got pregnant, I thought, ‘Puts, now this is a very intimate moment for me. Am I going to hide it, am I going to talk?’, and then the leak happened. One week I found out and the following week it leaked. It was that chaos in my life, I even said that I didn’t really want to extend this case here, but at the same time, it’s very important to talk about it. […] It should be a crime because it’s a baby’s life that’s at risk. Bianca Andrade

“When a woman is at this early stage, in addition to being her moment that she should have the right to tell, it is the baby’s life because many women suffer abortions at this stage and one of the biggest causes is the psychological, the emotional” , added the carioca.

Bianca commented on the case of also ex-BBB Vivian Amorim, who is expecting her first child and also had the information about her pregnancy leaked, and emotionally warned her fans: “Don’t consume this type of content, this is no joke, this is life, it’s a little baby that is there at risk”.

The businesswoman said that her revelation tea, held at the Maracanã stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, was when she was able to celebrate her pregnancy with her family:

I didn’t have that moment, the news got out and I went straight to spend Christmas with my family. I couldn’t do the surprise I wanted to do and everything. I confess that this was one of the most difficult moments of my life, and that’s because I dreamed that he would be the happiest of all, the day to tell my family about the pregnancy. But there, everyone already knew, I was constantly questioning myself: ‘Why did this happen to me? It’s my pregnancy, I should be overflowing with joy.’ […] We only went back to talking about Cris with joy and excitement at the revealing tea, after I took a long time to assimilate it. Bianca Andrade

In the documentary, the press officer of the ex-BBB made a report commenting on the businesswoman’s reaction after learning of the leak, saying that she was “devastated and very sad”. The work also shows a conversation between Bianca and the advisor as soon as she heard the news:

I really want to take a stand on this, I don’t believe that people can’t respect the only moment in a woman’s life that she needs secrecy, respect, empathy. First time I get pregnant, my head is in a million. The girls were setting up feed here and I said: ‘We’re not going to set it up for** from any feed, no’. I didn’t even tell my father, I only told my mother. Man, I don’t even know what to do, I’m not even three months old. It’s nonsense, I found out last week. Does the press have a limit? Bianca Andrade

Bianca Andrade, Boca Rosa, releases a documentary about her pregnancy Image: Playback/YouTube



