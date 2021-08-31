Bolsonaro admits he fears being arrested after leaving the presidency: ‘There’s too much pressure’

The president Jair Bolsonaro tried to explain, on Monday 30, the statement that he sees three options for his future: “be in prison, be killed or victory.” In an interview with Communication Source Network, from Goiás, he said that “there is great pressure”.

To journalists, Bolsonaro also stated that he will only decide if he will be a candidate for re-election in March of next year.

“When we talk about the printed vote, it became a crime. Early treatment became a crime. And Minister Alexandre de Moraes put me in the Inquiry of fake news. They want to wait a moment to give me a restrictive sanction, who knows when I leave the government, up ahead. A minister cannot just be the owner of the inquiry. If you want to do this with me, imagine what they are doing with other people”, declared the president.

Commenting on the preparations for the government demonstrations on September 7th, the president omitted the fact that pocket politicians and himself were stimulating mobilization and classified the act as “spontaneous”.

“They go with the colors of the Brazilian flag and questioning, putting out their feelings, what is healthy, is provided for in the Constitution. These people are peaceful, orderly, workers who want the best for the country. The main agenda will be freedom of expression. It is not possible for a person from the STF and one from the TSE to set themselves up as the owners of the world and who decide everything in this field. We cannot admit a federal deputy imprisoned, no matter what he said, as well as an imprisoned journalist and an imprisoned party president,” he added.

At the demonstration, Bolsonaro continued, “many will speak of the auditable printed vote with public counting.” Another target of the pocketnaristas in the protests will be the Covid’s CPI, which, according to the president, “was made to wear down the government”. The head of the national Executive also defended the use of drugs without any efficacy against Covid-19.

“They found absolutely nothing [no caso Covaxin]. Then they went over the hydroxychloroquine thing, which worked for me. And they went to the side where I’m a healer, a charlatan. They were also part of the history of the parallel cabinet, because I talk to a lot of people, not just from the government”, he added.

Despite Bolsonaro’s allegations, he is the target of an investigation that investigates possible malfeasance in the episode of Indian vaccine purchase.

