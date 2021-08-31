Bolsonaro blames ICMS for high gasoline, but greater weight is Petrobras

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) again blamed governors for the rise in fuel prices, despite official data showing that the factor that weighed most for the price increase in recent months was the readjustments made by Petrobras. In an interview with Rede Fonte de Comunicação, the president said that the big problem is “greed”.

The price [da gasolina] is not high. What weighs is the ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services), the big problem is greed. What happens is a crime, an explicit assault on the consumer.”

President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on fuel prices

According to the weekly survey by the ANP (National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency), the price of regular gasoline exceeds R$ 7 in Rio Grande do Sul and reached R$ 6.99 a liter in Acre last week.

The price of gasoline at the pumps has been increasing week by week since mid-April, and the price of diesel has risen steadily since early May.

For Bolsonaro, lowering the ICMS percentage reduces the cost to the consumer. Despite the justification, the ICMS is the same practiced for years.

While Bolsonaro says that the price is the fault of the states, which define the ICMS percentage, governors accuse the constant adjustments of Petrobras, controlled by the federal government.

The day before yesterday, the governor of Ceará, Camilo Santana (PT), said that Bolsonaro uses “untruths” when dealing with the matter to rid the federal government of blame for the price spike.

[São] untruths to deceive the Brazilian population by saying that it is the governors who have increased the price of fuel. We didn’t make any raises.

Camilo Santana, Governor of Ceará

Tax and Petrobras share in the final price of gasoline

Image: Art/UOL

Petrobras’ policy is decisive for discharges

Carla Ferreira, a researcher at Ineep (Institute for Strategic Studies in Oil, Natural Gas and Biofuels, linked to the Single Federation of Oil Workers), says that the most important part of the increases in consumer prices is linked to the increases promoted by Petrobras.

According to her, the readjustments are an effect of the company’s pricing policy, adopted in 2016. The guideline links prices in Brazil to the value of a barrel of oil in the international market, charged in dollars. With the high dollar, prices in Brazil also rise. Since the beginning of the year, gasoline has accumulated a 51% increase in refineries.

Of course, as ICMS is a percentage of the final price, when the price rises, the collection increases. But he is not the villain of the highs of now. The big question is this price that comes from the refinery, which comes from the import parity policy.

Carla Ferreira

According to Ferreira, an example that taxation is not the determining factor for recent increases was the low impact that the PIS and Cofins exemption, two federal taxes, had on diesel prices. Although the tax cut was R$0.31, the reduction in the price of the pump was only R$0.03.