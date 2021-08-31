Bolsonaro’s Minister plays Pink Floyd on the accordion live on TV and receives reviews online

The Minister of Tourism, Gilson Machado, showed his musical performance live this Monday (30) when he played an international rock on the accordion during a live interview on Rede TV’s “Opinião no Ar” program. The song chosen by him was the famous ‘Another Brick In The Wall’, by the band Pink Floyd.

​Get the main news from Santa Catarina through Whatsapp​

In a relaxed tone, before starting to play the song, the minister joked: “Once I went to play at the house of a very rich farmer, but bad payment. Then when the show ended […] he said: ‘I only pay if I play a song in English.’ Then I said: ‘Well, no’.”

​Who is the child who died buried by a dune in Laguna, in the south of SC​

Watch the minister’s video:

Encerrada a programação, o vídeo foi parar no Twitter da emissora e repercutiu entre internautas que criticaram o chefe da pasta, ao mencionar que um dos integrantes, Roger Waters, tem posicionamento oposto ao governo Bolsonaro:

“If the @rogerwaters watching this will sue the guy,” replied one of the netizens.

If the @rogerwaters watching this will sue the guy. Roger Water is one of the greatest anti-Bolsonarists in the world and his songs were critical exactly against FASCISTS like Bolsonaro and this thief minister. — Thiago Brasil (@ThiagoResiste) August 30, 2021

​Pocketnarist demonstrations challenge public power between curbing or tolerating coup agendas​

I think you have no idea what this song is about… it is everything Bolsonaro misrule is not — Eduardo (@edu_1105) August 30, 2021

Read too

​Mega-assaults in Araçatuba and Criciúma have six similarities; understand​

​Pocket narist call for 7/9 prospers among truck drivers, evangelicals and police​