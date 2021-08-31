Share Tweet Share Share Email

FGTS: born in August have until tomorrow to carry out the loot-birthday Tomorrow, Tuesday (31), the deadline for the worker born in August to join the withdrawal-birthday of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS). Migration to birthday withdrawal is optional and must be reported to Caixa. By choosing the modality, the employee can withdraw a part of the balance of their FGTS accounts.

On the one hand, it can be nice to have extra money during the economic crisis caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. But on the other hand, whoever chooses the withdrawal-birthday loses the possibility of withdrawing the full amount of the fund if he is dismissed.

What remains the same is access to a 40% termination fine on the amount deposited by the employer in the event of unfair dismissal, in addition to the possibility of withdrawal to purchase a home, retirement or serious illness.

know more

The deadline for joining the withdrawal-birthday and having access to part of the balance deposited in the accounts this year always ends on the last day of the month of birth of the worker. The withdrawal is available for three months, starting on the first business day of the employee’s birthday month. For example, those born in September can withdraw from the next Wednesday (1), the first business day of the month, until November 30, the last business day of the month.

Follow Value Invest:

Check out the cashout calendar below:

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

Source: Cash

Those who opt for the birthday loot and then change their mind will have to wait 24 months for the change to take effect. Those who prefer to stay in the traditional model of access to the FGTS, now called withdrawal withdrawal — and have the right to withdraw the full balance in case of dismissal — don’t need to do anything.

How to join the birthday loot?

Anyone who wants to opt for the birthday loot must do membership through the FGTS application or through website fgts.caixa.gov.br. There you click on “my FGTS”, then access the tab “Withdrawal-Birthday“. You must then read and agree to the terms and conditions and click “join the birthday loot“.https://6c20dbf8e1a81b276eed957d51706e70.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-38/html/container.html

Based on your current balance, the Caixa Econômica system also allows you to make a simulation of how much you will receive for your birthday withdrawal in 2020.

How much will you get for the birthday withdrawal?

The amount that is released every year for those who migrate to the withdrawal-birthday depends on the summed balance of their accounts in the guarantee fund (for those who have more than one). There are seven pay ranges. For workers with a balance above R$500, an additional fixed installment in reais is added, in addition to a percentage of the fund, as shown in the table below.

The seven strips of the loot-birthday

Balance amount (in R$) % of the balance that can be withdrawn Fixed additional installment Total withdrawal on the lane floor Full withdrawal at the top of the range Up to R$ 500 50% 0 —– BRL 250 From BRL 500.01 to BRL 1,000 40% BRL 50 BRL 250 BRL 450 From BRL 1,000.01 to BRL 5,000 30% BRL 150 BRL 450 BRL 1,650 From BRL 5,000.01 to BRL 10,000 20% BRL 650 BRL 1,650 BRL 2,650 From BRL 10,000.01 to BRL 15,000 15% BRL 1,150 BRL 2,650 BRL 3,400 From BRL 15,000.01 to BRL 20,000 10% BRL 1,900 BRL 3,400 BRL 3,900 Above BRL 20,000.01 5% BRL 2,900 BRL 3,900 unlimited

Source: Ministry of Economy. Elaboration: Value Invests

How to check the balance

To find out how much FGTS money you have available for withdrawal, just access the Caixa website or the FGTS application. On Caixa’s website, you need to confirm your NIS (Social Identification Number) or CPF number and click on “register password”. NIS (also called NIT) and PIS/Pasep are the same number, the difference is that they are generated in different databases. Here’s how to look up your NIS, NIT and PIS/Pasep number.

After registering the password, you must read the regulation, click on “I accept” and fill in all fields with personal data. Finally, create a password of up to eight digits, with letters and numbers, and confirm. You will be taken to the login screen again. Fill in the fields with NIS or CPF, enter the registered password and access.

In the FGTS app, you need to download the app, select the option “register” and fill in all the requested data: CPF, full name, date of birth and e-mail. Then, you must register a password, numeric, with six digits. For those who already used the application, you can repeat the same password number that you used before. Once you’ve entered your data, just click on the “I’m not a robot” button. Source Value Invests

You will receive a confirmation email to the email address you provided. Access it and click on the link that was sent. After registration, open the app and inform the CPF and registered password. After logging in, some additional questions about your functional life will appear. After answering these questions you must read and accept the application’s conditions of use by clicking agree.

If you don’t have access to Caixa’s website or to the FGTS application, you can also call the number 0800 724 2019 or, as a last resort, go to a bank branch. If you are a customer of the financial institution, you can access the FGTS statement in internet banking on your computer or in the Caixa app via your cell phone or tablet.















