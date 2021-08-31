Botafogo requests loans from Carlinhos and Luiz Henrique to Fortaleza

Upon request of the technician Enderson Moreira, O Botafogo asked the strength the left-back loan Charlie and the midfielder Luiz Henrique, according to the Sports O PEOPLE found. For now, there is nothing closed.

In an interview with the program As Frias do Sérgio, on Rádio O POVO CBN, on Saturday, 28, the football executive from Tricolor, Sergio Papelin, talked about the left-back Charlie. The official stated that at that time no official proposal had yet arrived, but admitted the possibility of negotiating it.

The Lion has advanced negotiations with the left-back marlon, of Fluminense. The Tricolor hits the last details to seal the contract on loan. the coming of marlon can facilitate the release of Charlie to Botafogo.

Sectorist of strength on Rádio O Povo CBN, reporter Miguel Júnior commented on the situation of Charlie and Luiz Henrique on the People’s Sports program this Monday, 30.

“Fortress is bringing Marlon. If you bring Marlon, you won’t get Lucas Crispim, Marlon, Carlinhos and Bruno Melo. If Marlon is announced, Fortaleza releases Carlinhos to Botafogo“he stated.

“About Luiz Henrique, I have doubts if Vojvoda releases. He’s been playing in some games, he plays several roles: steering wheel, midfielder and left wing”, he added.