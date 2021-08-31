Brazil beats France and advances to 1st in 5-a-side football

Brazil entered the field today, already classified in the semifinals of soccer 5 in the Paralympics in Tokyo and beat France by 4-0 to ensure the first place in Group A, with 100% success. Highlight for Nonato and Jardiel, who scored two goals each for the national team.

Before facing France, Brazil beat China (3-0) and Japan (4-0). The Chinese took second place in Group A and also advanced.

Now, Brazil awaits its opponent in the semifinal, scheduled for next Thursday, at 7:30 am (Brasilia time). The team seeks the fifth championship paralympic in the modality. The Brazilian team faces the second place in Group B, which includes Argentina, Morocco, Spain and Thailand.

Even today, the Argentines (leaders) face Thailand (4th place), while the other key game in the last round is between Morocco (vice leader) and Spain (3rd place).

In the match against France, Brazil opened the scoring with Nonato in the first half. The number 8 shirt took advantage of the French goalkeeper’s rebound and filled his foot.

In the second half, the same Nonato scored, with a penalty, the second Brazilian goal. He kicked hard, ball to one side, goalkeeper to the other.

Later, Nonato made a great move and hit the goal. The ball stamped the crossbar and left for Jardiel to make the third. In the final stretch, there was still time for Jardiel to score his second and give final numbers to the game: 4-0 for Brazil.