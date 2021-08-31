Brazil has a moving average of 671 daily Covid victims; total approaches 580 thousand | Coronavirus

Brazil registered this Monday (30) 313 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The total of deaths reached 579,643 since the start of the pandemic. With this, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days was at 671 — the smallest recorded since December 30 and fifth day in a row below the 700 mark. Compared to the 14-day average ago, the variance was -19% and points out a trend of fall .

The numbers are in the new survey of the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 20:00 this Monday. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Tuesday (24): 730

Wednesday (25): 718

Thursday (26): 696

Friday (27): 677

Saturday (28): 687

Sunday (29): 679

Monday (30): 671

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2,000. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

Two states and the Federal District show an upward trend in deaths: RJ, DF and SE.

In confirmed cases, since the beginning of the pandemic 20,751,108 Brazilians have had or have the new coronavirus, with 12,453 of those confirmed on the last day. The moving average in the last 7 days was 23,975 diagnoses per day –O lowest record since November 11 (when it was 22581), resulting in a variation of -18% in relation to the cases registered on average two weeks ago, which indicates fall.

At its worst, the moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 579,643

579,643 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 313

313 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 671 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%)

671 per day (variation in 14 days: -19%) Total confirmed cases: 20,751,108

20,751,108 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 12,453

12,453 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 23,975 per day (variation in 14 days: -18%)

On the rise (2 states and the DF): SE, RJ, DF

SE, RJ, DF In stability (6 states): BA, ES, PB, MA, SC, RS

BA, ES, PB, MA, SC, RS Falling (18 states): PR, MG, SP, GO, MS, MT, AC, AM, AP, PA, RO, RR, TO, AL, CE, PE, PI, RN

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the G1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

More than 61 million Brazilians completed the vaccination schedule, that is, they took both doses or a single dose of vaccines against Covid and are fully immunized. There are 61,166,920 people, which corresponds to 28.67% of the population. The data was also gathered from the consortium of press vehicles.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 130,019,681 people, which corresponds to 60.95% of the population.

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 191,186,601 doses applied in the country.

See the situation in the states

ES: +7%

MG: -28%

RJ: +33%

SP: -29%

DF: +20%

GO: -42%

MS: -20%

MT: -39%

AC: -25%

AM: -40%

AP: -73%

PA: -36%

RO: -58%

RR: -33%

TO: -53%

AL: -27%

BA: +15%

EC: -54%

MA: -6%

PB: 0%

PE: -45%

PI: -52%

RN: -48%

SE: 90%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between G1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).

