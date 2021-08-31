Brazil has another lowest average day of the year

Brazil had today a moving average of 671 deaths. The number is again the lowest of the year. This is also the fifth day in a row that the average of deaths is below 700. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

In the last 24 hours, there were 313 deaths by covid-19 in the country. It is important to remember, however, that on Mondays the numbers of cases and deaths are often lower due to a weekend damming of data.

The total number of deaths from the disease has reached 579,643.

The average of deaths calculates the daily average of deaths from the numbers of the last seven days. The number is considered the most reliable for analyzing the progress or return of the pandemic, as it manages to correct the fluctuations in data from the health departments that occur on weekends and holidays, when states work on a shift schedule.

In 2021, the moving average of deaths reached above a thousand for 191 consecutive days. In 2020, the maximum time she stayed at this level was 31 days.

Since 8 pm yesterday, 12,453 new cases of coronaviruses have also been registered. Thus, the total number of diagnoses made since the beginning of the pandemic reached 20,751,108.

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 266 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. The disease has caused 579,574 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic across the country.

According to the ministry’s data, there were 10,466 confirmed cases of the disease between yesterday and today, raising the number of infected to 20,752,281 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 19,692,898 cases recovered from the disease so far, with another 479,809 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, G1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.