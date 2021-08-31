Brazil match at Neo Qumica Arena will no longer sell tickets to the general public

The Brazilian Football Confederation published this Monday afternoon an official note announcing that the match between Brazil and Argentina for the Qatar World Cup qualifiers, which will be held at Neo Química Arena next Sunday, will no longer sell tickets to the general public.

According to the note, the decision was taken with the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF) and health agencies, and it was defined that the match will be attended by only 1,500 guests – read the official notice below.

Last week, it was announced that the Corinthians stadium, which has not received fans since February 2020, would host 12,000 fans for the national teams duel, requiring only a negative Covid-19 test in the 48 hours prior to the match, without being presentation of proof of vaccination against the disease is required.

In Monday’s decision, the CBF informed that the retreat in relation to the model event was due to the “lack of time to develop an integrated system that allows effective purchase control, verification of tests, proof of vaccines and public access to the stadium safely“, but reaffirmed the commitment to develop a viable means for the fans to return.

It is worth remembering that the City of São Paulo declared that a “vaccination passport”, a kind of mandatory certificate, will be necessary for entry into events in São Paulo, such as football matches.

Recently, the CBF itself released a return protocol for fans where vaccination or a negative test for Covid-19 is mandatory. In addition, the document also contains measures such as temperature measurement, mandatory use of masks and social distance in places.

Read the full CBF note

In a meeting held this Monday morning (30), CBF, FPF and health agencies in common agreement defined that the match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, next Sunday (5) is valid for the qualifiers The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, although the health protocol has been approved by the authorities, will be held with the participation of up to 1,500 guests, without the sale of tickets to the general public.

This decision is due to the lack of time for the development of an integrated system that allows for the effective control of purchases, verification of tests, proof of vaccines and public access to the stadium with security.

CBF, FPF and other authorities are in constant contact in order to improve the integration between the systems in a viable period, fulfilling the requirements for the successful realization of the model-event.

