Brazil registers 313 deaths by Covid in 24 hours and more than 12 thousand cases – 08/30/2021 – Balance and Health

Brazil recorded 313 deaths by Covid and 12,453 cases of the disease, this Monday (30). With that, the country reached 579,643 deaths and 20,751,108 people infected since the beginning of the pandemic.

The moving average of deaths is 671 per day, 20% less than two weeks ago. Acre, Ceará and Piauí did not register deaths in the last 24 hours.

Even with numbers lower than previous high data, the moment deserves attention and care. The country already has community circulation of the most transmissible delta variant, which has been causing significant increases in cases in other countries. The delta also seems to cause problems in Rio de Janeiro, which has seen increases in cases and hospitalizations.

Country data, collected up to 8 pm, are the result of collaboration between sheet, UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Extra, O Globo and G1 to gather and disseminate the numbers related to the new coronavirus pandemic. The information is collected by the consortium of press vehicles daily with the state Health Departments.

Vaccination data against Covid-19, also collected by the consortium, were updated in 25 states and the Federal District.​

Brazil registered 1,707,984 doses of vaccines against Covid-19, this Monday. According to data from the state health departments, there were 905,115 first doses and 806,370 second.

In all, 130,019,681 people received at least the first dose of a vaccine against Covid in Brazil —57,056,839 of them have already received the second dose of the immunizing agent.

Added to the single doses of the Janssen vaccine against Covid, there are already 61,166,920 people with a complete vaccination schedule in the country.

With updated data and considering the entire Brazilian population, 60.95% of them have already received at least one dose. The slice with the complete vaccination schedule is 28.67% of the entire population.

Even those who completed the vaccination schedule with two doses must maintain basic care, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, experts say.

The initiative of the consortium of press vehicles took place in response to the attitudes of the Jair Bolsonaro government (no party), which threatened to withhold data, delayed bulletins about the disease and took information off the air, with the interruption of the dissemination of the totals of cases and deaths. In addition, the government released conflicting data.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​