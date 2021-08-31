Brazilian dies trampled by bull in the US and generates commotion

posted on 8/30/2021 8:15 PM / updated on 8/30/2021 8:17 PM



Young had been in the US for two years competing in a professional pawn tournament. He has been riding since he was 15 years old – (credit: Reproduction/Facebook)

Professional rodeo fans are in mourning all over Brazil this Monday (30/8). Brazilian Amadeu Campos da Silva, 22, died after being trampled by a bull during the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) — professional pedestrian championship in California, United States. According to the organizers of the event, he was transported to a hospital still alive, but he did not resist his injuries.

Andrew Giangola, spokesperson for the tournament, told the website USA Today that the competitor fell when he completed 5.3 seconds of proof. “When he fell, his spur got caught and turned him upside down right under the bull’s back leg. It’s a really strange and tragic accident,” he declared.

According to him there was no aggression. The rider’s spur got caught when he fell and the bull’s resistance movement “in a normal pattern” threw the athlete under the animal. It is the first time that a Brazilian rider has died in the competition. Two years ago, the pawn Mason Lowe was also trampled to death by a bull in a tournament event. The accident was in 2019 in the city of Denver.

career and honors



Amadeu competed in Velocity Tour, the second most important category in the PBR, and had ridden since he was 15 years old. It was considered one of the promises of the sport, in which Brazilians stand out for some years. The Brazilian was returning from a recent injury, when he had to operate on both shoulders and spent eight months without competing, but he kept up his good performance.

In a statement sent to the local press, the PBR organization lamented the loss of the young man. “Amadeu fought a lot and was a rising star in our sport,” says the text. “We are heartbroken for your family and friends. The entire PBR and the western sports family extend our thoughts, prayers and sincere condolences”, ends the note.

On social networks, friends and rodeo colleagues paid tribute and offered solidarity to the family. “An angel who has gone live with God, a fantastic boy. As his father Flavio Campos Silva (Jaru) says, Amadeu Menino Bom”, wrote fellow worker João Ricardo Vieira. Amadeu’s family prefers not to manifest themselves for the time being. His parents had lived with him in the United States since the young man started competing in the country.