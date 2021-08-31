Brazilian is still the most barred abroad; see places where you can and cannot enter | Brazil

THE Brazilian life abroad it was harder in this one covid-19 pandemic , but some countries have started to release the tourist entrance – among them some of the most sought after destinations, such as Switzerland, Spain, Germany and France.

This reopening reflects the increase in vaccination of Brazilians and the consequent drop in the number of cases and deaths by covid-19. One of the consequences of this movement is that spending on tourism abroad grew 69% in July compared to the same period in 2020, but are still far from visas in 2019, before the pandemic: US$ 452 million now, compared to U $1.9 billion as of July two years ago.

The truth is, although it is not currently the country in which more people die from covid-19, Brazil is, together with South Africa, the place that suffers the most from severe restrictions (such as quarantine) when entering abroad.

See how Brazilians enter some of their favorite destinations.

Closed to Brazilians

The country remains closed to tourists, regardless of nationality, until at least October 1st.

Brazilians are still prevented from entering the neighboring country, in general. In early August, President Luis Lacalle Pou informed that, as of November 1, the country’s borders will be reopened for all foreigners immunized and with a negative PCR test.

People who come from Brazil, India and Africa (or who have stopped in these countries in the last 14 days) are prohibited from entering Peru until at least September 5th.

Non-resident foreigners are generally prohibited from entering the country. Even Chileans and resident foreigners must undergo quarantine when returning to the country – it will be seven days from September 1st.

Canada promises that from September 7th it will open its borders to foreigners who have been fully vaccinated (two doses or a single dose) 14 days before entering the country. However, care must be taken as the Coronavac vaccine is currently not among those accepted by the Canadian government. The other alternative is to undergo a 14-day quarantine.

As a general rule, all tourists are prohibited from entering the country at the moment.

The country’s borders are currently closed to most foreign tourists.

In July, the country opened the entry of foreigners to the island of Phuket, the country’s largest, to fully vaccinated foreigners from 70 countries – this list, however, does not include Brazilians.

Brazilians, today, can only enter Portugal in the case of trips considered essential, that is, tourists are still banned. However, there is an exception: vaccinated Brazilian tourists can go to Madeira Island. If not vaccinated, a PCR test is required.

Entry released only with quarantine

The country started to open up in July to vaccinated tourists, but that doesn’t apply to people coming from Brazil or India. Brazilians, in addition to having a negative PCR test done 72 hours before the flight, have to do ten day quarantine, regardless of the test result.

Most Brazilian travelers are not allowed to enter American territory. The alternative is to make a 14 day quarantine in a country that does not have US restrictions – Mexico is one of the most popular options.

Most travelers who have been to Brazil in the past 14 days they are still unable to enter Italian territory.

Brazilians, vaccinated or not, have to go through a quarantine of ten days in a hotel before moving around the country. During this period, he will have to pass two covid-19 tests – in addition to the one carried out three days before the trip.

Brazilian travelers must submit a negative PCR test done 48 hours before leaving for China. There, they need to go through a 14 day quarantine.

Brazilians are considered a high-risk group in the locality. Even if fully vaccinated, they will have to undergo a 21 day quarantine, when they will have to do six tests. Monitoring continues even after quarantine.

Brazilian tourists, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated or not, need to go through a quarantine of seven days at a local hotel. On the eighth day, they will undergo a test to be released for circulation.

Entry released without quarantine requirement

Since August 24, the country no longer requires quarantine for Brazilians vaccinated at least 14 days in advance. All immunizing agents currently applied in Brazil are accepted.

Unvaccinated Brazilians can only enter the country if it is for urgent reasons. For those who are vaccinated, however, entry is free. In the case of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines, the second dose must have been taken at least seven days before entering the country. For Jansen, the requirement is four weeks. Coronavac is not yet among the accepted immunizers.

Also in June, the country reopened its doors to Brazilian tourists who had been vaccinated (with doses or a single dose) in a period of 12 months prior to the trip.

On August 22, the country opened its doors to Brazilian tourists who have already been fully vaccinated. At the time, Brazil started to be considered a “high risk area”, and no longer a “concern variants”. Coronavac vaccine remains outside those authorized for entry into the country.

Since July 1st, the country accepts vaccinated foreigners. The second dose (or single dose), however, must have been applied at least 21 days before the flight, and Coronavac is not currently on the list of accepted immunizations in the country.

There is no test requirement or restrictions for Brazilians to enter the country because of covid-19. Travelers must, however, fill in an online form in advance.

There are no restrictions, in general, for the Brazilian tourist. There is not even a requirement to submit a PCR test.

Passengers from Brazil who have not been vaccinated can enter the country, but must submit a negative covid test within 120 hours prior to travel. Fully vaccinated (at least 14 days in advance) must have a negative test, but it can be the rapid type. So far, Coronavac does not appear among the vaccines accepted in the country.