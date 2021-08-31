Brazilian pawn dies in a bull accident during a rodeo in the United States

Amadeu Campos Silva, Brazilian, 22 years old, died after an accident with a bull at the Velocity Tour event, which took place in Fresno, California, in the United States.

“It is with regret that we report the death of Amadeu Campos Silva at the Regional Community Center of Fresno, California, where he was transported after a serious accident while riding on the PBR Velocity Tour stage,” reported the Brazilian website Professional Bull Riders (PBR) .

A resident of Altair, in the interior of São Paulo, Amadeu was treated as one of the biggest promises of the Brazilian rodeo scene. In 2019, upon becoming Brazilian runner-up, the young man debuted at the Velocity Tour event in Edinburgh, Texas. At the end of the 2020 season, the pawn managed to reach the finals of the World Cup and this year he tried again to do so.

“Amadeu was a rising star in our sport; a cowboy with so much potential in and out of the arena. All of PRB and this sport extends thoughts, prayers and heartfelt condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends,” said Sean Gleason, commissioner and CEO of PBR.

