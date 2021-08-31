Brazilian pawn victim of a tragic bull riding accident in the United States

One of the greatest talents and great promise of the Brazilian rodeo, Amadeu Campos Silva died after suffering an accident in a competition

What a sadness! The Brazilian pedestrian and rodeo assembler Amadeu Campos Silva, only 22 years old, died after a tragic accident at a bull riding competition in the city of Fresno, California. The accident happened last Sunday night (29), at the event Velocity Tour after the pawn is trampled by a bull during his performance.

The young man was rescued and taken to hospital after the accident with the bull, but he could not resist the injuries. Amadeu was one of the main promises of the Brazilian mount and had been competing internationally for years. The official page of Professional Bull Riders Brasil (PBR) shared a note of condolence on its Instagram announcing the death of the pedestrian.

“It is with regret that we inform the death of Amadeu Campos Silva at the Regional Community Center of Fresno, California, where he was transported after a serious accident while riding on today’s PBR Velocity Tour stage. The entire PBR family and this sport extend their thoughts , prayers and sincere condolences to Amadeu’s family and friends”, said in a statement.