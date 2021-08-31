Brazilian photographer records the moment when a lion hugs a tree in Kenya

Brazilian photographer Julius Dadalti made an unusual record last August 14th. While on a photographic expedition through Amboseli National Park in Kenya, he captured the moment when a lion – an animal known for its voracity – hug a tree, in an attitude similar to a human. The photo was posted on the professional’s official profile on Instagram.

In an interview with the newspaper Extra, Julius said that, while trying to photograph cubs, he noticed that a lion got up, went to a nearby bush, and hugged the tree. “It was a very curious scene. He stretched and ended up returning to the woods, along with the puppies. It was the most unusual scene I’ve ever seen in the jungle,” stated the photographer. Records were taken approximately 80 meters away from the animal.

Former Federal Police agent, the Brazilian started dedicating himself to photography in 2017 and saw his career take off. So he had the idea of organize photographic expeditions they serve as a kind of workshop in the jungle. In addition to Kenya, Julius has already organized trips to the Pantanal, the Amazon and the forests of Namibia, Tanzania and South Africa.

