Bruna Marquezine would be annoyed with Neymar’s new girlfriend, says newspaper

Looks like Bruna Marquezine hasn’t got over the end of his relationship with Neymar. According to information from the Extra newspaper, the actress would be annoyed with the player’s new girlfriend, the digital influencer Bruna Biancardi.

Even without officially taking over, Neymar and Biancardi have been traveling together for over a month. He took the brunette to enjoy a vacation with him in Ibiza, to watch a PSG game and to stay at his house in Paris, where she remains and to this day.

Also according to the vehicle, friends of the artist would have said that Bruna is not enjoying seeing this romance work because it is the first time that Neymar assumes he is with someone since they broke up. “The problem is that, until then, he had never acted with another one as he acts with this one. A somewhat similar form when dating Bruna. Taking them to travel, appearing in public without caring and with a look of passion”, says a source close to Marquezine.

She still would have even tried a rapprochement with Neymar. Shortly before the end of the relationship with Enzo Celulari, when they were in a bad phase of their relationship, but without success. “He took the girl to Ibiza! Everyone knows how much he’s always been up to there being single. Then, he appears in a photo with her and her teammates, all married and with children. Bruna buggy”, says a friend of Bruna to Extra. Bruna Marquezine and Neymar ended their back and forth relationship in 2018.

