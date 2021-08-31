Bruno Gomes in Russia, striker sold: market shakes Vasco on this 3rd and yields more than R$ 15 million

The ball market in Vasco has been agitated since the arrival of striker Jhon Sánchez. A little while ago, the colleague Fred Gomes, sectorist of the club in the GE, reported that Arthur Sales, also 19 years old, was sold to Lommel SK, from Belgium, which belongs to Grupo City. The contract will be valid for five seasons to the offspring of São Januário.

The deal was closed for 3 million dollars (R$ 15.4 million at the current price) for 80% of the player’s rights. Cruzmaltino still retains 20% of Arthur’s rights, informs his colleague Fernando Campos.

Arthur had 10 games for Vasco in professional, five in Serie B. Two months ago, the striker saw Pafos, from Cyprus, offer R$ 8 million for his signing, but Gigante da Colina refused out of hand and even renewed with the boy until September 2025. The player travels to Belgium immediately, informs the report of GE.

Arthur Sales is being sold by Vasco to a club in Belgium (Photo: Rafael Ribeiro/Vasco)



The club from Belgium is already known by the clubs in Rio, as Caio Roque and Vinícius Souza, both formed by Flamengo, work at Lommel. In May, Vasco negotiated Talles Magno, another jewel of Colina, with New York City, also belonging to Grupo City.

Also on Tuesday (31), the information resurfaced that Spartak Moscow, from Russia, has its eye on the steering wheel Bruno Gomes, who is part of Lisca’s squad in Serie B. In June, Italian vehicles found that the midfielder camper would be the Muscovite club’s first option in the event of Alex Král’s departure. English newspapers report that the steering wheel “is 90% closed with West Ham”.

As the transfer window in Russia will only close on the 7th of September, Vasco can see an offer coming in the next few days for Bruno. The 20-year-old midfielder has a contract in São Januário until July 2023 and his fine is estimated at R$ 194 million for clubs abroad.