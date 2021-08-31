Brusque apologizes to Celsinho after minimizing racial injury

Brusque spoke again about the accusations of racism made by the player Celsinho, from Londrina. After denying the injuries and alleging “false imputation of crime”, the Santa Catarina club apologized to the player.

The new statement, released this afternoon and signed by President Danilo Rezini, classified the previous text as “misplaced” and “unfortunate moment”.

Last Sunday, Celsinho stated that he was called a “monkey” by a person connected to Brusque, who denied what had happened and accused the athlete of “opportunism”.

In the summary, the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior recorded that a member of the team’s delegation from Santa Catarina told Celsinho to “cut that hair, your bee curl”. It is noteworthy that comments about the curly hair of black people are considered racial slurs.

Read Brusque’s new release in full:

Brusque Futebol Clube, in view of the incident, respectfully apologizes to the athlete Celso Honorato Junior for the inconvenience caused to him, our fans, supporters, sponsors and the press due to our mistaken position.

Our club has always been and will be against any type of discrimination caused by ideological differences, beliefs, race or gender, we have a history made up of responsibility, respect, transparency and hard work.

We hope that you understand this unhappy moment that we are living, it is up to us to humbly acknowledge the mistake of the previous note and apologize once again to the athlete Celsinho and everyone’s understanding.

Brusque FC will take all appropriate measures in light of what happened and will investigate the facts.

Brusque Football Club

President Danilo Rezini