Brusque Apologizes to Celsinho, Names “Unfortunate Moment” in Note That Minimizes Racial Injury | brusque

In the new statement, signed by president Danilo Rezini, the club from Santa Catarina classified the previous text, published on Sunday night, as an “unfortunate moment” and apologized to the athlete.

– Brusque Futebol Clube, in view of the incident, respectfully apologizes to the athlete Celso Honorato Junior for the inconvenience caused to him, our fans, supporters, sponsors and the press due to our mistaken position. Our Club has always been and will be against any type of ideological difference, belief, race or gender, we have a history made up of responsibility, respect, transparency and hard work – says the note

The comment of a person connected to Brusque – the game had closed gates for fans – was registered in the summary by the referee Fábio Augusto Santos Sá Junior. According to the text, a member of the Quadricolor staff told Celsinho: “Go cut that hair, you bee curl”.

+ Celsinho, from Londrina, reports a new case of racism at stake for Série B

1 of 1 Celsinho points to the location of the stadium where the racist comment came from — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF Celsinho points to the location of the stadium where the racist comment came from — Photo: Beno Küster Nunes/AGIF

After the 0-0 draw at the Augusto Bauer stadium, Celsinho told the Premiere that he was a victim of racism. He informed that he will take legal action.

– I don’t know if he’s part of the technical committee, the board, a man in red in the box. I also don’t understand why there are so many people in a protocol that the games are not released to fans. It’s unfortunate. A team of medium-low size recently promoted to the Brazilian Serie B to be committing such an act is inadmissible, but steps will be taken.

Celsinho says he suffered racism in Brusque: “The steps will be taken”

Saturday’s game was the third in which Celsinho was the target of racism in Serie B this year. Against Goiás, on July 17th, a narrator and a commentator from Rádio Bandeirantes Goiânia used terms like “heavy hair”, “bean flag” and “a filthy business” to comment on the midfielder’s hair. The duo apologized on social media and was removed from the network.

Less than a week later, against Remo, narrator Cláudio Guimarães, from Rádio Clube do Pará, stated that Celsinho “goes with his hair half a termite nest to hit the ball”. Guimarães was removed by the network and also apologized for the comment.

After the first two cases, Londrina players, in support of Celsinho, knelt in anti-racist protest before the match against Confiança, July 20th.

Londrina players protest against racism before the match against Confiança

“Brusque Futebol Clube, in view of the incident, respectfully apologizes to the athlete Celso Honorato Junior for the inconvenience caused to him, our fans, supporters, sponsors and the press due to our mistaken position.

Our Club has always been and will be against any type of ideological difference, belief, race or gender, we have a history made up of responsibility, respect, transparency and hard work.

We hope that you understand this unhappy moment that we are living, it is up to us to humbly acknowledge the mistake of the previous note and apologize once again to the athlete Celsinho and everyone’s understanding.