Burger King campaigns to encourage the group to eat and go out without paying

O Burger King is inviting its customers to leave the cafeteria without paying. That’s right! The campaign aims to explain the benefits of the loyalty program BK Club, which allows you to add points with each purchase and which can be exchanged for products and offers. In this way, the customer ends up leaving without paying. The campaign started on Burger King’s social networks, followed by an official video that will also be shown on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The BK Club is a Fidelity program of the fast-food chain, which today has close to 1.5 million registered users. The program works with points accumulation and redemption on free products or discounts, whereby each R$1 purchased is automatically converted into 1 point. By registering on the brand’s official app, customers can accumulate points by buying through digital channels, such as apps and totems, or by informing their CPF at participating stores.

READ TOO:

>> McDonald’s takes graffiti to restaurants in Curitiba and other cities

>> Pastel “no wind” with 11 cm filling arrives in Curitiba; meet

To redeem the rewards advertised in the Burger King campaign, consumers can consult the stores participating in the app, choose their product and generate a QR Code, which must be presented to the attendant or in the self-service totems. The program is available for Android, IOS and integrated with the digital channels of the snack bar network (app, self-service totems and own delivery), in addition to physical stores.

Web Stories