Business confidence rises for the 5th time and reaches the highest level in 8 years – News

The Business Confidence Index rose 0.5 point in August, to 102.4 points, and reached the highest level since June 2013, according to data released this Tuesday (31), by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

The superintendent of statistics at Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics), Aloisio Campelo Jr., explains that the fifth consecutive increase consolidates the neutral level indicator of 100 points for the second month in a row, which has not occurred since October 2013.

“The result suggests that economic activity remains accelerating in the third quarter, although the disaggregation of data reveals signs of weakening of the trend at the end. Expectations remain optimistic, but worsened slightly in the month”, he indicates.

For Campelo, the sectorial results also suggest a trend of accommodation of the indicator. “There was a decline in confidence in sectors where it was above 100 points and an increase in sectors where it was below this level,” he says.

According to the indicator, business confidence rose in 53% of the 49 segments, which represents a decline in dissemination compared to 73% last month. The fall was also disseminated across all sectors, with a negative highlight on Industry, which registered a rise in confidence in less than 40% of the segments.