Caio Castro posts mysterious message after breaking up with Grazi

Recently, Caio Castro and Grazi Massafera confirmed the end of the relationship. They have been together since 2019. Last Sunday, August 29, the actor shared a mysterious message on the web.

“The world goes around. God does not delay or fail. He acts at the right time,” he wrote in his Instagram Stories.

Was it a hint to the ex-girlfriend?

Caio Castro posted a mysterious message after breaking up with Grazi Massafera – Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

CAIO CASTRO OPENS THE GAME ABOUT ENDING WITH GRAZI AND DENYING TREATMENT

Caio Castro used social media on Sunday morning, August 29, to comment on the end of his two-year relationship with Grazi Massafera. The actor went to Instagram and left a message in Stories.

“We were never one to talk about our relationship, we never exposed much about us and it will not be now that I will feed this type of report”, he began.

See +: Caio Castro was already circulating without an alliance

Caio also denied the news given by journalist Leo Dias, from the newspaper Metrópoles, that Caio would have betrayed Grazi. We decided to separate for our reasons, we were mature and we respect, above all, our love”, he concluded.

Grazi also commented on the termination. In an interview on the website of Revista ELA, from the O Globo newspaper, the actress explained: “My relationship with Caio came to an end because we understood that it was time for us to continue apart. What I can say now is that our story is over”.

MAIN NEWS:

Super Dance of the Famous: Rebeca Andrade’s Note to Dandara Mariana generates revolt in the public

In a bikini, Marília Mendonça appreciates nature

Carla Daniel asks for justice after arrest of suspect in her boyfriend’s death

Maria Lina remembers three months of her son’s birth

Cleo posted hot click of the honeymoon and husband praises: ‘My Perguete’