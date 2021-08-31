Camila Cabello reveals Shawn Mendes’ curious bedtime habit: ‘I was so scared’; watch

Sincere indeed! It’s no surprise that the current couple, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, share a life and many intimacies. However, what fans didn’t expect was that the protagonist of “Cinderella”, from Amazon Studios, would share unusual details of the duo’s nights… in bed. But calm down, that’s not what you’re thinking!

During participation in “The Late Late Show with James Corden“, this Monday (30), the singer revealed that her lover has only a scary little defect at rest time: Mendes talks in his sleep. Who never?! Kkk According to Cabello, the voice of “Summer of Love” always spoke during her sleep, but she discovered the fact during the pandemic, when the couple started living together in Miami, USA.

“He (shawn) he always talked in his sleep, but it happened a lot during the pandemic because we slept together every night. I stay awake a little later than him, I stay on the iPad or reading or whatever and he’s one of those people who as soon as he goes to bed, five minutes later, he’ll be in mid-sentence [e já cai dormindo]“, revealed the artist, imitating her boyfriend’s way of sleeping. Shawn is good in bed! Hahaha

The revelations, however, did not stop there. “But I was reading or something and he just started talking in his sleep and it scared the shit out of me,” snapped Camila, eliciting laughter from Corden. In the sequence, the owner of “Don’t Go Yet” detailed a not innocent phrase that the muse released during his sleep. “He was like, ‘Baby, this feels so good…’. And then he stopped talking and went back to sleep. That was the first thing he said while he was sleeping,” added. What was he dreaming about, huh?

Corden, who is also the singer’s co-star in the Amazon movie, then asked her to confirm her lover’s words. “He (shawn) said, ‘Baby, this feels so good’?”, questioned. Cabello nodded and then shared his reaction to the hilarious moment. “I was like, ‘Thank you. I’m not doing anything right now, but thanks.” she joked.

Despite handling the situation in a very good mood, the ‘Señorita’ said the experience was also a bit traumatizing. “He just said random things like that. And you can imagine, like, someone opening their eyes, looking at you, but you know that person is sleeping? Can you imagine the horror of this? Oh my God, I was so scared”, confessed. Just spy:

Despite being on the show to promote his latest project, the new, bold and musical version of Charles Perrault’s classic fairy tale “Cinderella”, Cabello couldn’t hold back from sharing more details of his relationship with Mendes.

In the chat, the brunette also recalled how the lovebirds eventually got involved – which happened, in a way, thanks to a “provocation” by Corden himself. OMG! “We were talking about how five years ago, you just realized it was five years ago that you and Shawn were sitting on this couch and I was saying, ‘There’s no way you two can’t be a couple.'” recalled James, mentioning a previous artist’s appearance on the show.

Camila then recalled what happened behind the camera in 2015. “I know! And I remember that he (shawn) I was like, ‘I like her, she doesn’t like me.’ And at that time I was, like, completely in love with him and I thought he was the one who wasn’t in love with me.” confessed. It even looks like a romantic comedy!

However, she didn’t stop there. “I remember, backstage, after the interview, I was like, ‘Why did you say that? Because you know I like you and you don’t like me.’ It was so stupid, we were sixteen. (…) Look at us now … we adopted a puppy and I am “pregnant” with a pandemic puppy”, joked the singer. Help! Hahaha Check out: