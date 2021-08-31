Camille Faria and Bernardo Winik leave Oi

Oi informed this Monday night, 30, changes in its command. Finance and investor relations director Camille Loyo Faria (photo) has left the company. The executive was one of those responsible for structuring the plan of separation into the company’s production units for sale in judicial auctions.

She also played a decisive role in negotiations with creditors for the approval of the amendment to the group’s judicial reorganization plan, and in fundraising operations. CEO Rodrigo Abreu will accumulate Faria’s functions on an interim basis, until a new executive is appointed.

Bernardo Kos Winik, then director of clients and statutory director of Oi, also leaves the group. Winik was one of those responsible for Oi’s commercial renewal amidst the judicial reorganization, in which the company began to increasingly focus on fiber broadband.

Winik’s position ceases to exist, according to the statement sent to CVM by Oi, as part of the company’s simplification. Instead, there will be two leaders for the Consumer/Business and Oi Soluções segments. These are now occupied by non-statutory directors Roberto Guenzburger and Adriana Coutinho Viali, who now report directly to Abreu.

“The Company expresses its gratitude to Ms. Camille Loyo Faria and Mr. Bernardo Kos Winik for their dedication and delivery, recognizing the significant contributions and results achieved in this period, in particular regarding the fulfillment of relevant steps in the Company’s transformation, allowing it can successfully follow through with its strategic plan”, says Oi in the communiqué.