Cancer Foundation Primer Helps Smokers Quit Addiction

A smoker since the age of 15, 47-year-old maintenance mechanic Edinilson Rodrigues de Paula has not smoked for a month, thanks to the Practical Guide to Quit Smoking, launched in May this year by the Cancer Foundation, which has already helped around 500 people quit smoking during the pandemic.

Edinilson told the Brazil Agency that, this time, he is determined not to smoke again. “I’m taking it hard. When I see a guy smoking, I turn away and walk away. I don’t want it anymore. I woke up early with that dog cough. Now, the cough is decreasing”.

To continue in the repositories, he also cut coffee, bread, soda, beer. “Anything that instigates the nervous system to take a cigarette, I quit.” With the money he spent buying cigarettes, he opened a bank account and is making savings, “as the booklet also suggests. If you’re going to put it on the tip of the pencil, it’s crazy. God forbid!”.

The addiction to smoking also accompanied Carlos Augusto dos Anjos for 40 years. Today, after following the guidelines in the booklet, he managed to quit smoking. According to him, the material was a great help in encouraging him and, most importantly, without pressure. “It was crucial; It was important. One more force for me to give up smoking”.

Carlos drew attention to the cost/benefit ratio. “The benefit of quitting smoking is much greater than the false pleasure of smoking, of ingesting nicotine, tar, that bunch of chemicals that everyone knows. This satisfaction of feeling that you no longer smoke is much more pleasurable than the false pleasure of smoking. And when you get it in your head that you don’t want it anymore, that’s it, it’s over! The first step is to tell yourself that you don’t want it anymore. Hence, he has his will power, without pressure from anyone. This is very important”.

Survey

Survey carried out with 4.6 thousand people from all over Brazil who have downloaded the booklet so far in the site from the Cancer Foundation showed that 10% had stopped smoking with the help of educational material. “It was a nice surprise. We know it’s not easy, but it’s a good initial return. So recently, we launched the booklet and we already have such a result; it’s really very good. For us, it’s gratifying,” he told Brazil Agency the executive director of the Cancer Foundation, oncologist Luiz Augusto Maltoni.

The doctor highlighted that what was seen a lot during the pandemic of the new coronavirus, and which was proven by many scientific studies, is that smokers increased their consumption a lot, because of anxiety, because of the issue of staying at home, unable to go out.

On the other hand, in this environment of so much adversity, caused by the pandemic, the Cancer Foundation wants to show that whoever smokes can kick the habit. “Because it’s an opportunity, not to allow the bad association of cigarettes with covid-19 to be established even more, and also to prevent those who don’t smoke from not starting.”

Luiz Augusto Maltoni noted that teenagers are smoking earlier and earlier, based on the so-called organic cigarette alternatives, which have a high level of nicotine and are addictive, as well as electronic cigarettes. These products increase the likelihood of transmitting the virus due to the sharing of cigarette holders and hoses and devices that allow for the exhalation of vapor droplets.

Until now, however, the Resolution of the Collegiate Board of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) RDC No. 46, of August 28, 2009, which prohibits the advertising and commercialization of these products in the country, although they are sold over the internet, remains valid, said the executive director of the Cancer Foundation..

correct information

For Maltoni, it is important that the population receives correct information. He says that all forms of tobacco use can increase the risk of developing covid-19, especially for more serious and potentially fatal complications. A recent study by researchers at Utsunomiya Hospital and Jichi Medical University, Japan, reiterates that smokers are at risk of having a lower immune response than non-smokers after receiving the covid-19 vaccine.

“We already knew that smokers had greater immunological fragility, especially because of the entrance doors, which are the respiratory organs, which are more vulnerable to infections and, with covid, this was more than demonstrated, with more serious situations, clinical outcome worse for smokers, compared to those who are not smokers.” The safest thing, according to Maltoni, is to seek treatment, stop smoking, not smoke. “This is evidence that we already have”.

The booklet brings together a series of information already available, trying to translate it in a simple, clear and easy way, in addition to being attractive and friendly. “And that it created facilities, not difficulties. This was the objective of helping people who are aware that this (smoking) is bad and who want to quit smoking”. The doctor suggested that people access the booklet and make contributions so that the Cancer Foundation can improve this material.

Dependency

Epidemiogist Alfredo Scaff, medical consultant at the Cancer Foundation, stressed that treating tobacco dependence in a natural way helps society. “It’s something that is in our daily lives and that many people don’t see as chemical dependency, but it is. When we launch actions that speak openly, the population understands, reflects and we have positive results”, commented Scaff.

In electronic format, the Practical Guide to Quitting Smoking provides information on how and where to start in an attempt to quit smoking. The material proposes a reflection on what people are aware of as unpleasant and which can encourage smoking cessation, such as the strong smell of tobacco, the taste in the mouth, the fact that the product causes various diseases that can lead to death, like various types of cancer.

Luiz Augusto Maltoni recalled that there is free treatment for smoking in the Unified Health System (SUS). Information can be obtained through the Disque Saúde, on telephone 136. The executive director stated that Brazil is one of the few countries in the world that has a well-organized structure in relation to the National Policy on Tobacco Control. There are groups across the country and in the Health Departments to help people quit the habit of smoking, not only through consultations, but also with medication.