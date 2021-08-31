Carmelo Anthony trains in a Lakers uniform and sends a message to the fans

nba_carmelo_anthony_treina_com_uniform_do_lakers_e_manda_messagem_pra_torcida

After 18 long seasons in the NBA, Carmelo Anthony is finally a Laker, playing alongside his good friend LeBron James in his quest for his first ring.

And while many Lakers fans are eager to see Melo dressed in Purple and Gold, yesterday we had a straw of the player training at the team’s training center.

Anthony himself may be more excited than anyone, the veteran sent an excited message to all Lakers fans.

“What’s up, Lakers fans? You already know who I am. I’m back. I trained a little while ago and it went well,” Melo said. “A big hug to all fans, all Lakers fans, Laker Nation and all Melo fans out there. It’s going to be an exciting season, but it starts now and it starts today and the work has to be shown behind the scenes. “

Needless to say, this is a very special time and a sign of great things to come. After winning the championship in 2020, the Lakers made a number of changes that didn’t quite work. Whether due to chemistry or primarily due to injuries, they failed to make it into the 2021 playoffs, suffering a first-round defeat at the hands of a younger and less experienced team in the Suns.

In response, Rob Pelinka made a series of signings, which included Russell Westbrook, Kent Bazemore, Dwight Howard and others, as well as Melo.

For Melo, he’s come a long way since being fired from the Rockets. After short stints at OKC and Houston, he was virtually sidelined by the NBA until the Blazers backed him in 2019.

In a chat with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the ‘All the Smoke’ show, he recently explained what that hiatus was like:

“…this whole year, I was like, ‘f**k’, I’m walking away from the basketball game. When you love something, and it doesn’t love you back anymore, it doesn’t do much good for you. I always said, I’m going to keep my body good, I’m going to train, I’m going to work out. Being around your teammates, going to AAU tournaments, that’s what really motivated me, because the game seemed to be over for me. would love me as I loved the game.”

Now that he’s back in the league and playing for a real title contender, it’s hard not to be happy for the guy and his current situation.

Without a doubt, next year will be something special.