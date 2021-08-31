Carol Santiago takes the gold in the 100m freestyle S12

Responsible for ending a 17-year period without gold medals in women’s swimming in Brazil in the Paralympics, Carol Santiago repeated the dose this Tuesday. At the Tokyo Games, she won the S12 class 100 meter freestyle final (for athletes with low vision).

Carol Santiago’s new medal has historic weight for the Brazilian delegation, as it was the 14th gold medal, the same number won in 2016, at the Rio Games. The country’s team record was in the 2012 Paralympics in London, with 21.

In addition, it was Carol Santiago’s second gold in this edition of the Paralympics. Before, she had triumphed in the dispute of 50m free S13. And had climbed to the podium with the bronze in 100m back S12.

Carol Santiago is thus responsible for 2 of the 5 gold medals in Brazilian swimming in Tokyo, one more than those won in Rio-2016, and the modality will only end on Friday. The other three were with Wendell Belarmino (50m freestyle S11), Gabriel Araújo (200m freestyle S2) and Gabriel Bandeira (100m butterfly S14).

This Tuesday, the Pernambuco athlete finished the 100m freestyle with a time of 59s01. The podium also had the Russian Daria Pikalova (59s13) and the British Hannah Russell (1min00s25). Lucilene Sousa was the other Brazilian representative in the final and finished sixth, with 1min02s42.

Carol Santiago led the final from the start and repeated the feat achieved at the 2019 Worlds, when she won gold medals in the 50m and 100m freestyle, events she also won at Parapan two years ago.

The Recife native, who represents Grêmio Náutico União, from Porto Alegre, only recently joined the Paralympic movement. In Tokyo, she is still registered to compete in one more individual event, the 100m breaststroke, on Wednesday.

More results

In the first final of the swimming day, Caio Amorim was sixth, with 4:35s16, in the men’s 400m freestyle competition in class S8 (the eighth among the 10 for the disabled).

In the women’s final of the 50m breaststroke SB3 (the third among 10 for the disabled), Patricia dos Santos almost missed the podium. She finished in fourth place, with 1min01s82, and was 0s22 from bronze.