Carol Santiago wins her 2nd gold, and Brazil takes two more silvers and a bronze in the Paralympics | paralympics

Maria Carolina Santiago returned to the top of the podium at the Tokyo Paralympics. After being champion in the 50m freestyle S13, the 36-year-old from Pernambuco also won gold this Tuesday in the 100m freestyle S12, a class for people with low vision. Carol became the first Brazilian to win two gold medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games in swimming. And she also returned to the podium this Tuesday in the mixed 4x 100m freestyle relay for the visually impaired, with a silver medal alongside Wendell Belarmino, Douglas Matera and Lucilene Sousa.

Gabriel Bandeira was silver in the 200m medley SM14, for people with intellectual disabilities, reaching four medals in Japan. Brazil also won a bronze with Mariana Gesteira in the 100m freestyle S9.

Third in qualifying, Carol grew up in the final and swam the 100m freestyle in 59s01 to beat Russian Daria Pikalova practically in the slam of the hand (59s13). British Hannah Russell was bronze. The Brazilian Lucilene Sousa finished in sixth place, with 1m02s42.

Carol Santiago is gold in the women’s 100m freestyle in class S12; Lucilene Sousa is 6th – Tokyo Paralympics

It was Carol Santiago’s third medal in Tokyo. In addition to the gold in the 50m freestyle S13, she had already been bronzed in the 100m backstroke S12. The swimmer returns to the pool this Tuesday to compete in the mixed free 4x100m relay for the visually impaired.

Carol was born with Morning Glory syndrome, a congenital change in the retina that reduces her field of vision. He practiced conventional swimming until the end of 2018, when he migrated to the Paralympic sport.

🥈The silver of the relay 🥈

Carol Santiago returned to the pool for the mixed free 4x100m relay for the visually impaired. Current world runner-up in the competition, Brazil repeated the performance and took silver in Tokyo with 3m54s95, only behind the Russians. Ukraine was bronze.

Champion of the 50m freestyle S11 in Tokyo, Wendell Belarmino opened the Brazilian relay, delivering in second position. Douglas Matera, the only one of the S13 class quartet, took the first position and opened up a big advantage. Lucilene Sousa maintained the first position and a good advantage. Carol closed the relay for Brazil and dueled against two men. She still managed to turn the 50m in first position. It was passed by Russian Vladimir Sotnikov but held back by Ukrainian Kyrylo Garashchenko.

‘Gabriel’s silver’

Gabriel Bandeira receives silver medal on the podium of the 200m medley S14 – Tokyo Paralympics

Gold in the 100m butterfly S14, silver in the 200m freestyle S14 and bronze in the 4x100m mixed freestyle S14, Gabriel Bandeira won the fourth medal in Tokyo. On Tuesday, the 21-year-old swimmer won silver in the 200m medley SM14. With a time of 2m09s56, the new record for the Americas, he was only behind Briton Reece Dunn, who broke the world record for the race with 2m08s02. Ukrainian Vasyl Krainyk completed the podium.

Gabriel Bandeira is silver in the 200m medley S14; Reece Dunn (GBR) breaks world record – Tokyo Paralympics

Gabriel saved energy in qualifying and only advanced in sixth place, with 2m15s35. In the final, he lowered his time to the podium by more than five seconds. The Brazilian moved up to second in the butterfly style, dropped to fourth in the coast style and maintained his position in the breaststroke style. In the final 50m, he grew up in freestyle and just didn’t overtake the Brit.

– I didn’t expect four medals, especially after having been stopped for a while arriving here (because of a covid case in the Brazilian delegation). The feeling at first was a little bad, but I worked my head and reflected now. My strong point is the end of the race, I also took advantage of the submerged one, and I think it worked – said Gabriel.

Gabriel Bandeira talks about silver in the 200m medley, his fourth Paralympic medal in Tokyo

The Brazilian is a phenomenon. He started competing in Paralympic swimming only last year. His first international competition was just this year. And now, with this meteoric rise, he already has four medals from the biggest event in the world.

🥉The bronze of Mariana🥉

The third medal in Brazilian swimming this Tuesday was a bronze by Mariana Gesteira Ribeiro in the 100m freestyle S9. It was the 26-year-old swimmer’s first Paralympic podium. She had advanced to the final in first position and swam the decision to 1’03s39, trailing Spain’s Sarai Gascon and new Paralympic champion, New Zealander Sophie Pascoe.

Mariana Ribeiro takes bronze in the 100m freestyle S9 – Tokyo Paralympics

Mari was born with Arnold-Chiari Syndrome, a malformation of the central nervous system that affects coordination and balance. He always practiced swimming and even competed in conventional competitions until he was 14 years old, when the disease manifested itself. As she had fainting spells, she had to stay away from swimming pools in 2009. In 2013, she started in Paralympic swimming and was at Rio 2016. Now she has achieved her main result with a bronze in Tokyo.

