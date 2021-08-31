‘Casseta & Planeta’ says he couldn’t do parodies with Sandy

Actor and writer Cláudio Manoel, 62, told Maurício Meirelles in an interview on “Foi Mau” (RedeTV!) that “Casseta e Planeta, Urgente!” was prohibited from making parodies with the singer Sandy at the time she was the protagonist of the soap opera “Estrela-Guia”, shown in 2001 on the Rio station.

The former “Casseta” revealed that the decision was “a condition imposed by the artist’s father, country singer Xororó:

Sandy was afraid the soap would be exposed because she wasn’t an actress. So her father’s condition was: ‘She does [a novela] as long as the house protects it from this type of exposure. Claudio Manoel

The comedian said that material about the telenovela was produced, but never aired. “We made a parody called the Virgin Star because we didn’t know the conditions until they called us. It was a bit of a blockade. We couldn’t do it,” he said.

The actor recalled the impact of the death of his co-worker and friend Bussunda, who died at the age of 43, victim of a heart attack in 2006.

“Contrary to what people think, his death was a huge blow, but also a way of bringing everyone together, of not letting the shuttle fall and not letting it end, for him,” said Cláudio.

The full interview will air on today’s “Foi Mau” at 10:30 pm on RedeTV!.