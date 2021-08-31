CBF retreats and Brazil x Argentina in São Paulo will not have ticket sales – 08/30/2021

The match between Brazil and Argentina, by Neo Química Arena, will not have ticket sales. The decision was announced today (30), by the CBF, after a meeting with the São Paulo Federation and authorities.

With this, Sunday’s (5) match, for the World Cup qualifiers, will have a more restricted audience than the approximately 25% approved by the protocol: there will be 1,500 guests.

The CBF itself even warned that the stadium would receive up to 12 thousand people, but justified the retreat in the plans due to the lack of time to develop a system that would combine purchase with test control.

On this date FIFA, the Brazilian team will play three games for the qualifiers. On Thursday (2), the opponent is Chile. Then comes Argentina. The conclusion of the period of games will be against Peru, in Recife, on the 9th.

Neo Química Arena was already used in the current edition of the Qualifiers in the first match of the Brazil campaign. The selection beat Bolivia 5-0, without the presence of an audience. The team coached by Tite leads the race towards Qatar with six victories in six games.

The match against Argentina will be a reunion with part of the Brazilian fans, as the final of the Copa América, against the same Argentines, at Maracanã, had invited fans from both sides. Brazil took the vice-championship.

CBF Note

In a meeting held this Monday morning (30), CBF, FPF and health agencies, by mutual agreement, defined that the match between Brazil and Argentina, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo, next Sunday (5) is valid. Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, although the health protocol has been approved by the authorities, it will be held with the participation of up to 1,500 guests, without the sale of tickets to the general public.

This decision is due to the lack of time for the development of an integrated system that allows for the effective control of purchases, verification of tests, proof of vaccines and public access to the stadium with security.

CBF, FPF and other authorities are in constant contact in order to improve the integration between the systems in a viable period, fulfilling the requirements for the successful realization of the model-event.