Ceará acts fast and announces Tiago Nunes as Guto Ferreira’s replacement

O Ceará already have a new coach. After sending Guto Ferreira out last Sunday (29), the club did not take 24 hours to announce the arrival of Tiago Nunes for the position.

The commander signs with the club until December 2022 for his fourth job in the elite of national football, after stints in Athletic-PR, Corinthians and Guild.

The team was defeated by the America-MG in the round of Brazilian championship, reaching four games without winning in the tournament. The club occupies the eighth position in the competition, with 24 points scored.

See the official note from Ceará

The Executive Board of Ceará acted quickly and agreed to hire Tiago Nunes to lead the team until December 2022. The 41-year-old from Rio Grande do Sul led Grêmio in the current season and conquered the Gaucho Championship.

Tiago Nunes began his career as a football coach at São Luiz/RS, then accumulated passages for teams in the south of the country, until taking over the technical command of Athletico Paranaense, in the 2018 season, and more recently commanding Corinthians and Grêmio/RS.

The youngest alvinegro commander was champion of South American Cup and of the Paraná Championship in 2018 of the Copa Sudamericana and Brazil’s Cup in 2019.

The technician arrives in the capital of Ceará throughout the week to start the work with the Alvinegro cast and will bring his technical committee. Tiago Nunes will also feature Vozão’s permanent technical committee, led by Daniel Azambuja.