Central government has a deficit of BRL 19.8 billion in July and Treasury highlights improvement in fiscal data

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The central government, comprising the National Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security, registered a primary deficit of R$ 19.829 billion in July, the Treasury reported on Monday (30). The result came above the gap estimated by economists of R$ 17.3 billion for the month, according to a survey by Reuters.

From January to July, the deficit is R$ 73.432 billion, compared to R$ 505.232 billion in the same period in 2020, a year that was marked by record expenses due to the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the Treasury highlighted that the positive evolution of collection has helped the government, while spending has been more focused this year in response to the crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In July, net revenue was up 41.4%, in real terms, over the same month last year, to R$ 139.128 billion.

On the one hand, the Federal Revenue Service saw a significant increase in tax collection, of 42.7% in the month, an increase of R$ 31.082 billion over July of last year.

But the rise in the international price of commodities has also helped public coffers. The government saw a 146.7% increase in gains from the exploration of natural resources last month over July 2020, which are mainly due to the participation in oil production, an increase of R$9.394 billion over a year earlier.

The total government expenditure fell 18.1% on the same basis of comparison, to R$ 158.957 billion. In 12 months, the gap is R$ 328.8 billion, equivalent to 3.8% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

In a statement, the Treasury pointed out that the expectation of market agents, according to the Prisma Fiscal bulletin, is for a primary deficit of 1.9% this year, compared to a 2.6% gap projected for the period at the end of last year.

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes has said that the deficit will be around 1.7% of GDP this year, falling to 0.3% of GDP in 2022.

In summary about its result, the Treasury assessed that the improvement in fiscal data highlights the importance of the government having limited the extraordinary expenses with confronting Covid-19 in the short term.

“It is clear, therefore, that the country has the capacity to generate better fiscal results compared to the period prior to the pandemic and, following this path, projections should still continue to improve,” he said.

The Treasury also stressed the need for the country to “maintain zeal and responsibility” when dealing with the improvement of the fiscal framework.

“It is necessary to remember that this improvement came from respecting a set of fiscal rules, and the maintenance of this commitment will make expectations come true to their full potential,” he said.

“To the extent that the scenario for fiscal indicators is better perceived, it should be reflected in lower debt rollover costs, which in turn can generate even more positive effects on the fiscal and economic prospective framework,” he added.

The tone of the summary came in line with several public speeches by Guedes and by the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, who sought to emphasize in recent days that the fiscal scenario is positive despite the political noise and fiscal uncertainties, especially the linked to the heavy precatório bill for 2022 and the financing of a more robust Bolsa Família.

The perception that the solution for the precatório would come to accommodate electoral measures made the fiscal risk to be more strongly incorporated by economic agents in recent days, with an impact on the rise of the dollar and the increase in long-term interest rates.

