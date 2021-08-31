Changes to Caixa’s FGTS rules for workers

Share Tweet Share Share Email



Changes in Caixa’s FGTS rules for workers The profusion of proposals in the National Congress to change the rules of the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS) and guarantee the release of more resources to workers sparked an alert in the economic team. The government has mapped around 30 “most critical” projects, which are in advanced processing or have a significant impact, and advocates joint discussion of measures not to threaten the sustainability of the fund – a source of cheap financing for housing, sanitation and infrastructure.

Only one of the proposals, which reduces from three to one year the minimum time without contributing to the FGTS in order to redeem the balance in the accounts, would have an impact of BRL 17.22 billion in the first year of validity and BRL 7 billion per year in the following periods, according to calculations by Caixa, the fund’s operating agent.

There are also proposals for new emergency withdrawals for workers or the possibility of using the fund’s resources to acquire a second property. Some of these bills have already been approved by House or Senate committees.

“This has been scary. Requests for analysis of the projects have arrived, and there are many. They need to be analyzed en bloc. Measurements need to be well calibrated. Which of these is more meritorious than the other? It is hard to say. Everyone who proposes thinks theirs is the most meritorious, but they don’t all fit,” he says to Estadão/Broadcast the director of the FGTS Department at the Ministry of Economy, Gustavo Tillmann.

He explains that, although the FGTS has R$ 459.9 billion deposited in linked accounts (position of March 2021), the money is not standing still, much less immediately available to workers. Of this amount, R$ 400.8 billion are rotating in the economy, financing projects in housing, sanitation, urban infrastructure and health. There is also money in financial investments, such as government bonds, which help in the fund’s financial management and also provide profitability.

“This is not an account where the resource is free, deposited in a bank. No. The resource is used to generate income and pay these bills”, he says.

In March, the FGTS had R$ 28.1 billion in cash, for immediate use. This amount is expected to drop to approximately R$ 6 billion by August due to the renewal of emergency measures to relieve employers, such as postponement of contributions and the possibility of agreements to reduce working hours and wages or suspension of contracts. The amount would be insufficient to cover a common month of fund disbursements (around R$ 10 billion), in the event that there is no revenue.

Tillmann points out that part of the resources will be recovered after August, when companies will have to resume deferred payments. But he says that the trajectory of FGTS availability illustrates the limited condition for the fund to make new changes. “It’s tight, and that’s our concern. These measures are being discussed without taking this into account”, he says.

The president of the Workers’ Guarantee Fund Institute (IFGT), Mario Avelino, is against 90% of the projects that are being processed in Congress about the FGTS because he believes they have the potential to make the fund unfeasible in a short time. “Most of the projects are populist and, in the short term, they would harm the worker and the Brazilian economy”, says Avelino, contrary, for example, to the use of resources in the fund to acquire a second property.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.
















