Character dies and fans don’t agree with Maggie’s act

spoiler alert

Most Walking Dead fans thought Maggie was wrong to let a crew member die in the second episode of Season 11 of the series.

After Negan left her for dead in the first episode, she manages to escape into a subway car surrounded by zombies. Before she can deal with Negan, they are interrupted by Gage, who leaves Maggie’s group with Roy and flees with their supplies. Now he has returned and begs for help.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

Alden tries to open the car door on his own, to save Gage from the zombies about to kill him, but Maggie refuses. “If we open the door, they’ll all come in,” she says, explaining that there isn’t enough ammo to kill the creatures.

Gage apologizes and begs for a second chance, but Duncan and Gabriel agree with Maggie, condemning the guy.

Not to be eaten alive, Gage stabs himself and becomes the first victim of this final season of The Walking Dead.

Fans don’t agree with Maggie

A poll aired on Talking Dead, a program aired after The Walking Dead, which showed that 53% of viewers voted “no” when asked if Maggie did the right thing about Gage.

Another 47% voted in favor of Maggie’s decision, which some viewers considered to be “cold-blooded” on social media.

Showrunner Angela Kang said Gage’s death happened because “it was really important to have a point in history where a horrible decision needed to be made” (via ComicBook).

The final season of The Walking Dead is on air in the US. In Brazil, the series will arrive via the Star+ streaming platform.