characters become “awful humans” with AI

Do you really want a version live action in ‘Street Fighter‘ trustworthy in relation to the characters of the game? I believe that someday we will all look at all the systems of artificial intelligence (AI) that we create and despair. Perhaps because of the horrific revolt of the machines, of course, or just the technology’s terrible attempt to render characters like Ryu, Ken and Zangief as a real person.

The Twitter user “@Siberian_644” created a thread (line) which generated a lot of buzz, showing the eerie transformation of Capcom’s most beloved fighters rendered as real people thanks to a Google AI algorithm focused on photorealism.

These types of filters are quite common nowadays, and almost viral in apps (apps) like FaceApp, and often promote fun cartoon modifications for humans or otherwise. Except with ‘Street Fighter’ series, the result is horrendous. Check it out below:

Zangief (or something like that)

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

ryu (which, apparently, is asking for help with just the facial expressions)

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

Sagat (The algorithm doesn’t seem to handle the accessories very well – eye patches turn into glasses and, as a result, it looks like he’s sleeping)

. Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

Ken (or Lady Gaga, according to many ‘Street Fighter’ fans in the comments)

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

M. Bison (Enough, no more…)

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

On the other hand, there is salvation in some characters. With Chun-Li, Vega and Rashid, the AI ​​decided to “be kind” and make a neat transformation, preserving the characteristic details of the game, but with a very real look!

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

. Image: Siberian_644/Twitter/Reproduction

