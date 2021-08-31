Cheaper, Galaxy S21 FE may be released soon

The more affordable version of Samsung’s flagship, the Galaxy S21 FE, may be closer than expected. According to a new rumor, the long-awaited release is expected to arrive next week.

The information was released by leaker Mauri QHD, who usually anticipates news, on his Twitter account. According to him, the Fan Edition (FE) version of the S21 will be released on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to him, the information came from an internal source of the South Korean giant. However, we must wait and see if it actually materializes.

S21 FE

Sept 8 this source is right often, but i can never share those leaks (too risky) this is one of those rare ones that i actually can.

he got it from a Sammy representative like usual,but says that personally he would wait to see

im not 1st but since it comes from Sammy.. — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) August 27, 2021

We can note that the date is in a period similar to when Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE, in mid-September 2020. Another point is that some specifications of the model were found in the Google Play Store developer’s console.

Also, last month, the South Korean accidentally leaked the image from the device, removing the Instagram post soon after. Which may indicate that the smartphone in the photo was actually the S21 FE.

Image: Reproduction

How should the release be?

As we wait for the official launch of the new model in Samsung’s flagship lineup, here’s what we know about the Galaxy S21 FE.

In April of this year, blogger Steve Hemmerstoffer, known for sharing information and images of unreleased cell phones with a history of getting it right, unveiled the first unofficial images of the S21 FE. The photos, taken from a 3D mold, show that the look shouldn’t be too far from the Galaxy S21, if the information is confirmed.

cameras

It is believed that Samsung will maintain a similar configuration to the Galaxy S21 in the camera department. The Fan Edition version of the model must have a triple camera, the main lens being 12 MP, the wide-angle also 12 MP and the telephoto lens of 64 MP. The selfie camera should come with 10 MP.

Design and fabric

The screen should also look very similar to the more expensive model, with the selfie camera punching a hole in the center of the top — the panel Samsung calls the Infinity-O. But the display should be slightly larger: 6.4 inches, against the 6.2 inches of the “normal” S21.

The device can be sold in five different colors: grey/silver, pink, violet, white and light green.

Performance

The Galaxy S21 FE is believed to use the Exynos 2100 processor, made by Samsung, accompanied by 6 or 8GB of RAM, plus 128GB and 256GB of storage options.

Drums

Rumors indicate that the device’s battery will be 4,800 mAh, with support for charging 25 W wired and 15 W wirelessly.

Price and release

In keeping with tradition, the value of the new FE is believed to be around US$700 (approximately R$4,000 in direct conversion) as the predecessor, the Galaxy S20 FE, was launched in the US at a retail price. $699 for the 5G model.

In Brazil, it hit stores in 2020 for R$ 4,499. The Galaxy S21 line debuted in Brazil at the beginning of February this year with three models: S21, S21+ and S21 Ultra. Prices started at R$ 5,999, R$ 6,999 and R$ 9,499, respectively.

*With information from the Android Authority website