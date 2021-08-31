Check out the 29 points of vaccination against Covid-19 this Tuesday, 31

Goiânia maintains for this Tuesday (31/8) the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in people over 18 years of age, without comorbidities, who made an appointment through the City Hall 24 Hours application or through the City Hall website from Goiânia, in 20 points of the city. Locations include the drive-thru at the Passeio das Águas shopping mall, with the distribution of 2,000 tickets by spontaneous demand.

For the second dose, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) makes available, by spontaneous demand, 9 places for people who received the first dose of Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer and who have dates provided for in the vaccination card for up to the 2nd of September. At the Municipal Vaccination Center, located in the Pedro Ludovico sector, care is provided to pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery), without an appointment, for the first or second dose of the vaccine, in addition to the elderly with a booster in delay.

Check out the vaccination sites:

1st dose – no schedule

Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the availability of 2,000 passwords.

Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu

1st dose – by appointment

Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8am to 5pm. The available vacancies have already been filled.

CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto, s/nº, Parque Amazônia

CS Cidade Jardim: Praça Abel Coimbra, s/nº, Sector Cidade Jardim

CS João Braz: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina, Qd 52 Lt 14/15, João Braz Industrial Park

CSF Vila Mutirão: Avenida do Povo, Qd D, Vila Mutirão

CSF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, Qd A2 Lot 10, Sector Leste Universitário

CSF West Crimea: Domingos Lemes do Prado Avenue, West Crimea Sector

CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco

CSF Cerrado IV: Rua JC 202 and 204, APM 3, Jardins do Cerrado VI

CSF Recanto das Minas Gerais: Rua Sienna, APM 1, Jardim Maria Helena

CSF Residencial Itaipu: Rua RI 8 with RI 31, Qd 107 Lt 19/20, Residencial Itaipu

CSF Condomínio das Esmeraldas: Rua 17 s/nº Qd. 39 Lt.04, Condomínio das Esmeraldas I

CSF Curitiba: Rua JC corner with Avenida do Povo Area Verde, Jardim Curitiba I

Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua Eng. Jose Martins Filho, s/n°, Novo Horizonte

UPA Jardim Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569, Jardim Novo Mundo

UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador

Sest/ Senat: Avenida Castelo Branco, s/nº, Sector São Francisco

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

Immaculate Conception Social Center: Praça Washington, s/nº, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo

1st and 2nd doses for pregnant and postpartum women – without scheduling

Care for pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery) continues for the two doses at the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV), located in the Pedro Ludovico sector. It is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.

Municipal Vaccination Center: Av. Edmundo Pinheiro de Abreu, Qd. 216-A Lt. 05, Pedro Ludovico Sector

2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco

Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, Block 53, Setor Bueno

Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall: Rua Porto Alegre (next to CSF ​​Guanabara I)

Immaculate Conception Social Center: Washington Square, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo

2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials M to Z. In Area I of the Pontifical Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO) service is available until 4 pm.

Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector

CSF Parque Santa Rita: Rua SR 1, 290 – Parque Santa Rita

CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

Ciams Urias Magalhães: Between Guajajara, Caritos Madeiras and Paranaíba streets, s/n, Setor Urias Magalhães

Immaculate Conception Social Center: Washington Square, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo

2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment

Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.

Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, Block 53, Setor Bueno

Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte

Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova

Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall: Rua Porto Alegre (next to CSF ​​Guanabara I)

Mauro Júnio, from the Health editorship

Photo: Francis Maia