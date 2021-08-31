Check out the 29 points of vaccination against Covid-19 this Tuesday, 31

Goiânia maintains for this Tuesday (31/8) the application of the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in people over 18 years of age, without comorbidities, who made an appointment through the City Hall 24 Hours application or through the City Hall website from Goiânia, in 20 points of the city. Locations include the drive-thru at the Passeio das Águas shopping mall, with the distribution of 2,000 tickets by spontaneous demand.
For the second dose, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) makes available, by spontaneous demand, 9 places for people who received the first dose of Astrazeneca, Coronavac and Pfizer and who have dates provided for in the vaccination card for up to the 2nd of September. At the Municipal Vaccination Center, located in the Pedro Ludovico sector, care is provided to pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery), without an appointment, for the first or second dose of the vaccine, in addition to the elderly with a booster in delay.
Check out the vaccination sites:
1st dose – no schedule
Drive-thru mode, with opening hours from 8 am, with the availability of 2,000 passwords.
- Drive from the Passeio das Águas shopping mall: Avenida Perimetral Norte, 8303, Vila Jardim São Judas Tadeu
1st dose – by appointment
Pedestrian mode, with opening hours from 8am to 5pm. The available vacancies have already been filled.
- CS Parque Amazônia: Praça José Rodrigues de Morais Neto, s/nº, Parque Amazônia
- CS Cidade Jardim: Praça Abel Coimbra, s/nº, Sector Cidade Jardim
- CS João Braz: Rua Rodrigues Alves Esquina, Qd 52 Lt 14/15, João Braz Industrial Park
- CSF Vila Mutirão: Avenida do Povo, Qd D, Vila Mutirão
- CSF Leste Universitário: Rua 218, Qd A2 Lot 10, Sector Leste Universitário
- CSF West Crimea: Domingos Lemes do Prado Avenue, West Crimea Sector
- CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco
- CSF Cerrado IV: Rua JC 202 and 204, APM 3, Jardins do Cerrado VI
- CSF Recanto das Minas Gerais: Rua Sienna, APM 1, Jardim Maria Helena
- CSF Residencial Itaipu: Rua RI 8 with RI 31, Qd 107 Lt 19/20, Residencial Itaipu
- CSF Condomínio das Esmeraldas: Rua 17 s/nº Qd. 39 Lt.04, Condomínio das Esmeraldas I
- CSF Curitiba: Rua JC corner with Avenida do Povo Area Verde, Jardim Curitiba I
- Ciams Novo Horizonte: Rua Eng. Jose Martins Filho, s/n°, Novo Horizonte
- UPA Jardim Novo Mundo: Av. New York, 667-569, Jardim Novo Mundo
- UPA Dr. Paulo de Siqueira Garcia: Rua DF-02 c/ Rua DF-18, Lt 14, Chácara do Governador
- Sest/ Senat: Avenida Castelo Branco, s/nº, Sector São Francisco
- Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova
- Immaculate Conception Social Center: Praça Washington, s/nº, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo
1st and 2nd doses for pregnant and postpartum women – without scheduling
Care for pregnant and postpartum women (women up to 45 days after delivery) continues for the two doses at the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV), located in the Pedro Ludovico sector. It is open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm.
- Municipal Vaccination Center: Av. Edmundo Pinheiro de Abreu, Qd. 216-A Lt. 05, Pedro Ludovico Sector
2nd dose of Astrazeneca – no appointment
Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.
- CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco
- Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, Block 53, Setor Bueno
- Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte
- Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova
- Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall: Rua Porto Alegre (next to CSF Guanabara I)
- Immaculate Conception Social Center: Washington Square, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo
2nd dose from Pfizer – no appointment
Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials M to Z. In Area I of the Pontifical Catholic University of Goiás (PUC-GO) service is available until 4 pm.
- Area I of PUC: Rua 235, 722 – East University Sector
- CSF Parque Santa Rita: Rua SR 1, 290 – Parque Santa Rita
- CSF São Francisco: Av. das Palmeiras, s/nº, Bairro São Francisco
- Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova
- Ciams Urias Magalhães: Between Guajajara, Caritos Madeiras and Paranaíba streets, s/n, Setor Urias Magalhães
- Immaculate Conception Social Center: Washington Square, s/n, Qd. 176 Lt. 15, Jardim Novo Mundo
2nd dose of Coronavac – no appointment
Pedestrian mode for people who have dates provided on the vaccination card for up to September 2nd or late, with opening hours from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm and according to the initials of the names, and in the morning period for initials from A to L , and in the afternoon for initials from M to Z.
- Clube da Caixa Econômica/APCEF-GO: Av. T-1, 1155, Block 53, Setor Bueno
- Puama Social and Environmental Nucleus: Rua D1, 49, Novo Horizonte
- Church of Christ in Cells: Rua FN-2, Lot 2, Jardim Fonte Nova
- Jesus Bom Pastor Community Hall: Rua Porto Alegre (next to CSF Guanabara I)
