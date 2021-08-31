Check out the list of Brazil’s 100 gold medals in Paralympics | paralympics

Brazil’s first Paralympic victories came in 1984, in the Games divided between Stoke Mandeville, England, and New York, USA. There were six gold medals in athletics and one in swimming. The performance dropped in the following editions, but it grew again in Sydney 2000 and exploded in Athens 2004 (see numbers at the end of the article).

Yeltsin Jacques and guide athlete Carlos Antônio dos Santos finish gold in the 5000m T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

In 1984, Márcia Malsar (200m sprint, class C6), Amintas Piedade (putting and javelin, class 1C), Luiz Cláudio Pereira (putting and javelin, class 1C) and Miracema Ferraz (putting shot 1A) were the pioneers in track and field events. Maria Jussara Mattos (4x50m medley, class 6) marked her name in the pool.

Márcia Malsar with the 1984 Games gold medal

Brazil had not participated in the first three editions of the Paralympics. The debut took place at the 1972 Heidelberg Games, in Germany, without winning medals. The first podium came in Toronto 1976, with Robson Almeida and Luiz Carlos Costa silver in the lawn bowls, a sport similar to bocce that is no longer part of the program.

The 100 Brazilian gold medals in the Paralympic Games were won in the last 10 editions (from 1984 to the present). In the last five years, starting from Athens, the country has consolidated itself as a Paralympic power. Since then, it has conquered 78 out of 100 diamonds so far.

Brazil’s Gold Medals in Paralympics Edition diamonds Brazilian classification Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 7 24th Seoul 1988 4 25th Barcelona 1992 3 35th Atlanta 1996 two 37th Sydney 2000 6 24th Athens 2004 14 14th Beijing 2008 16 9th London 2012 21 7th Rio 2016 14 8th Tokyo 2020 13 (so far) 5th (until now)

If, in Athens 2004, Brazil passed the 10 gold medals for the first time (there were 14), it was only in the following edition, in Beijing 2008, that the delegation reached the top 10 in the medal table, ending in ninth. In London 2012, with the seventh position, the best classification to date at the end of the Paralympics, and, in Rio 2016, in eighth, the country remained in the top 10. The same happens in Tokyo.

ALL GOLDS IN BRAZIL IN PARALYMPIC

Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 (7)

Márcia Malsar – Athletics – 200m dash Class C6

Amyntas Piedade – Athletics – Shot put Class 1C

Amyntas Piedade – Athletics – Javelin Class 1C

Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics- Class 1C Shot Put

Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Javelin Class 1C

Miracema Ferraz – Athletics – Putt 1A

Maria Jussara Mattos – Swimming – 4x50m medley Class 6

Seoul 1988 (4)

Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – 1C disc release

Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Javelin 1C

Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Shot put 1C

Graciana Moreira Alves – Swimming – 100m freestyle Class 6

Barcelona 1992 (3)

Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m B2

Luis Claudio Pereira – Athletics – Shot Put THW4

Suely Guimarães – Athletics – THW7 record release

Atlanta 1996 (2)

Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 86kg

José Arnulfo Medeiros – Swimming – 50m butterfly S7

Sydney 2000 (6)

Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T12

Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T11

Rosinha Santos – Athletics – F58 disc release

Rosinha Santos – Athletics – Shot put F58

Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 90kg

Fabiana Sugimori – Swimming – 50m freestyle S11

Athens 2004 (14)

André Andrade – Athletics – 200m T13

Antônio Souza – Athletics – 200m T46

Antônio Souza – Athletics – 400m T45

Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T11

Suely Guimarães – F56-58 disc release

5-a-side football (Mizael Conrado, Sandro, Anderson Dias, Damião Robson, Marquinhos, Bill, Andreonni, João Batista, Fábio Vasconcellos, Nilson Silva)

Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 100kg

4x50m medley 20 points (Clodoaldo Silva, Adriano Lima, Francisco Avelino, Luis Silva)

Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 50m butterfly S4

Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 50m freestyle S4

Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 100m freestyle S4

Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 150m medley S4

Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 200m freestyle S4

Fabiana Sugimori – Swimming – 50m freestyle S11

Beijing 2008 (16)

Lucas Prado – Athletics – 100m T11

Lucas Prado – Athletics – 200m T1

Lucas Prado – Athletics – 400m T11

Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 200m T11

Dirceu Pinto – Bocha – Mixed single BC4

Dirceu Pinto and Eliseu dos Santos – Bocha – Doubles BC4

5-a-side football (Mizael Conrado, Damião Robson, Andreonni, João Batista, Jefinho, Sandro, Ricardinho, Marquinhos, Fábio Vasconcellos, Bill)

Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 100kg

André Brasil – Swimming – 50m freestyle S10

André Brazil – Swimming – 100m butterfly S10

André Brasil – Swimming – 100m freestyle S10

André Brasil – Swimming – 400m freestyle S10

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m medley SM5

London 2012 (21)

Alan Fonteles – Athletics – 200m T44

Felipe Gomes – Athletics – 200m T11

Shirlene Coelho – Athletics – F37/38 Javelin Throw

Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 100m T11

Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 200m T11

Tito Sena – Athletics – Marathon T46

Yohansson Nascimento – Athletics – 200m T46

Dirceu Pinto – Bocha – Mixed single BC4

Dirceu Pinto and Eliseu dos Santos – Doubles BC4

Maciel Santos – Bocha – Mixed single BC2

5-a-side football (Cássio, Daniel Dantas, Bill, Ricardinho, Jefinho, Fábio Vasconcelos, Guegueu, Nonato, Marquinhos, Emerson de Carvalho)

André Brasil – Swimming – 50m freestyle S10

André Brazil – Swimming – 100m butterfly S10

André Brasil – Swimming – 100m freestyle S10

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m butterfly S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m chest SB4

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5

Jovane Guissoni – Wheelchair Fencing – Single Sword B

Rio 2016 (14)

Alessandro Silva – Athletics – F11 record release

Claudiney Batista – Athletics – F56 record release

Daniel Martins – Athletics – 400m T20

4x100m T11-13 (Daniel Mendes, Felipe Gomes, Gustavo Araújo, Diogo Ualisson)

Petrúcio Ferreira – Athletics – 100m T47

Ricardo Oliveira – Athletics – Long jump T11

Shirlene Coelho – Athletics – F37 Javelin Throw

Silvânia Costa – Athletics – Long jump T11

Antônio Leme, Evelyn de Oliveira and Evani Calado – Bocha – Pairs BC3

5-a-side football (Cássio, Damião Robson, Jefinho, Luan, Nonato, Marquinhos, Ricardinho, Vinícius, Tiago Paraná, Mauricio Dumbo)

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5

Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5