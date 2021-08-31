Check out the list of Brazil’s 100 gold medals in Paralympics | paralympics

Brazil’s first Paralympic victories came in 1984, in the Games divided between Stoke Mandeville, England, and New York, USA. There were six gold medals in athletics and one in swimming. The performance dropped in the following editions, but it grew again in Sydney 2000 and exploded in Athens 2004 (see numbers at the end of the article).
Yeltsin Jacques and guide athlete Carlos Antônio dos Santos on their finish to gold in the 5000m T11 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics — Photo: Wander Roberto /CPB
In 1984, Márcia Malsar (200m sprint, class C6), Amintas Piedade (putting and javelin, class 1C), Luiz Cláudio Pereira (putting and javelin, class 1C) and Miracema Ferraz (putting shot 1A) were the pioneers in track and field events. Maria Jussara Mattos (4x50m medley, class 6) marked her name in the pool.
Márcia Malsar with the 1984 Games gold medal — Photo: Reproduction
Brazil had not participated in the first three editions of the Paralympics. The debut took place at the 1972 Heidelberg Games, in Germany, without winning medals. The first podium came in Toronto 1976, with Robson Almeida and Luiz Carlos Costa silver in the lawn bowls, a sport similar to bocce that is no longer part of the program.
The 100 Brazilian gold medals in the Paralympic Games were won in the last 10 editions (from 1984 to the present). In the last five years, starting from Athens, the country has consolidated itself as a Paralympic power. Since then, it has conquered 78 out of 100 diamonds so far.
Brazil’s Gold Medals in Paralympics
|Edition
|diamonds
|Brazilian classification
|Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984
|7
|24th
|Seoul 1988
|4
|25th
|Barcelona 1992
|3
|35th
|Atlanta 1996
|two
|37th
|Sydney 2000
|6
|24th
|Athens 2004
|14
|14th
|Beijing 2008
|16
|9th
|London 2012
|21
|7th
|Rio 2016
|14
|8th
|Tokyo 2020
|13 (so far)
|5th (until now)
If, in Athens 2004, Brazil passed the 10 gold medals for the first time (there were 14), it was only in the following edition, in Beijing 2008, that the delegation reached the top 10 in the medal table, ending in ninth. In London 2012, with the seventh position, the best classification to date at the end of the Paralympics, and, in Rio 2016, in eighth, the country remained in the top 10. The same happens in Tokyo.
ALL GOLDS IN BRAZIL IN PARALYMPIC
Stoke Mandeville/New York 1984 (7)
Márcia Malsar – Athletics – 200m dash Class C6
Amyntas Piedade – Athletics – Shot put Class 1C
Amyntas Piedade – Athletics – Javelin Class 1C
Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics- Class 1C Shot Put
Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Javelin Class 1C
Miracema Ferraz – Athletics – Putt 1A
Maria Jussara Mattos – Swimming – 4x50m medley Class 6
Seoul 1988 (4)
Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – 1C disc release
Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Javelin 1C
Luis Cláudio Pereira – Athletics – Shot put 1C
Graciana Moreira Alves – Swimming – 100m freestyle Class 6
Barcelona 1992 (3)
Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m B2
Luis Claudio Pereira – Athletics – Shot Put THW4
Suely Guimarães – Athletics – THW7 record release
Atlanta 1996 (2)
Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 86kg
José Arnulfo Medeiros – Swimming – 50m butterfly S7
Sydney 2000 (6)
Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T12
Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T11
Rosinha Santos – Athletics – F58 disc release
Rosinha Santos – Athletics – Shot put F58
Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 90kg
Fabiana Sugimori – Swimming – 50m freestyle S11
Athens 2004 (14)
André Andrade – Athletics – 200m T13
Antônio Souza – Athletics – 200m T46
Antônio Souza – Athletics – 400m T45
Ádria Rocha Santos – Athletics – 100m T11
Suely Guimarães – F56-58 disc release
5-a-side football (Mizael Conrado, Sandro, Anderson Dias, Damião Robson, Marquinhos, Bill, Andreonni, João Batista, Fábio Vasconcellos, Nilson Silva)
Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 100kg
4x50m medley 20 points (Clodoaldo Silva, Adriano Lima, Francisco Avelino, Luis Silva)
Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 50m butterfly S4
Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 50m freestyle S4
Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 100m freestyle S4
Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 150m medley S4
Clodoaldo Silva – Swimming – 200m freestyle S4
Fabiana Sugimori – Swimming – 50m freestyle S11
Beijing 2008 (16)
Lucas Prado – Athletics – 100m T11
Lucas Prado – Athletics – 200m T1
Lucas Prado – Athletics – 400m T11
Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 200m T11
Dirceu Pinto – Bocha – Mixed single BC4
Dirceu Pinto and Eliseu dos Santos – Bocha – Doubles BC4
5-a-side football (Mizael Conrado, Damião Robson, Andreonni, João Batista, Jefinho, Sandro, Ricardinho, Marquinhos, Fábio Vasconcellos, Bill)
Antônio Tenório – Judo – Up to 100kg
André Brasil – Swimming – 50m freestyle S10
André Brazil – Swimming – 100m butterfly S10
André Brasil – Swimming – 100m freestyle S10
André Brasil – Swimming – 400m freestyle S10
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m medley SM5
London 2012 (21)
Alan Fonteles – Athletics – 200m T44
Felipe Gomes – Athletics – 200m T11
Shirlene Coelho – Athletics – F37/38 Javelin Throw
Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 100m T11
Terezinha Guilhermina – Athletics – 200m T11
Tito Sena – Athletics – Marathon T46
Yohansson Nascimento – Athletics – 200m T46
Dirceu Pinto – Bocha – Mixed single BC4
Dirceu Pinto and Eliseu dos Santos – Doubles BC4
Maciel Santos – Bocha – Mixed single BC2
5-a-side football (Cássio, Daniel Dantas, Bill, Ricardinho, Jefinho, Fábio Vasconcelos, Guegueu, Nonato, Marquinhos, Emerson de Carvalho)
André Brasil – Swimming – 50m freestyle S10
André Brazil – Swimming – 100m butterfly S10
André Brasil – Swimming – 100m freestyle S10
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m butterfly S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m chest SB4
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5
Jovane Guissoni – Wheelchair Fencing – Single Sword B
Rio 2016 (14)
Alessandro Silva – Athletics – F11 record release
Claudiney Batista – Athletics – F56 record release
Daniel Martins – Athletics – 400m T20
4x100m T11-13 (Daniel Mendes, Felipe Gomes, Gustavo Araújo, Diogo Ualisson)
Petrúcio Ferreira – Athletics – 100m T47
Ricardo Oliveira – Athletics – Long jump T11
Shirlene Coelho – Athletics – F37 Javelin Throw
Silvânia Costa – Athletics – Long jump T11
Antônio Leme, Evelyn de Oliveira and Evani Calado – Bocha – Pairs BC3
5-a-side football (Cássio, Damião Robson, Jefinho, Luan, Nonato, Marquinhos, Ricardinho, Vinícius, Tiago Paraná, Mauricio Dumbo)
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m backstroke S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 50m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 100m freestyle S5
Daniel Dias – Swimming – 200m freestyle S5
Tokyo 2020 (13)
Gabriel Bandeira – Swimming – 100m butterfly S14
Yeltsin Jacques – Athletics – 5000m T11
Silvânia Oliveira – Athletics – Long jump T11
Wendell Belarmino – Swimming – 50m freestyle S11
Petrúcio Ferreira – Athletics – 100m T47
Wallace Santos – Athletics – Putt T55
Mariana D’Andrea – Weightlifting – Up to 73kg
Alana Maldonado – Judo – Up to 70kg
Maria Carolina Santiago – Swimming – 50m freestyle S13
Gabriel Araújo – Swimming – 200m freestyle S2
Claudiney Batista – Athletics – F56 record release
Elizabeth Gomes – Athletics – F53 disc release
Yeltsin Jacques – Athletics – 1500m T11