Check out the vaccination strategy against covid-19 in Salvador this Tuesday (31)

The City Hall continues with vaccination against covid-19 in Salvador this Tuesday (31). All eligible audiences must, before attending the posts, check if their name is on the list of those qualified for vaccination, available on the website www.saude.salvador.ba.gov.br.

The strategy encompasses the application of the third booster dose of the covid-19 vaccine in Salvador to the elderly aged 80 years or older who complete six months of receiving the second dose by September 2nd. Adolescents aged between 12 and 17 years old who have some type of comorbidity and/or permanent disability and who reside in the capital of Bahia will also be vaccinated.

Those who cannot find the name on the website of the Municipal Health Department (SMS) should look for a doctor in a private or public unit, so that the professional can perform the registration. The vaccination of 17-year-old adolescents without comorbidities remains suspended.

Also on Tuesday, the recap of the first dose will take place for people aged over 18 years. Immunization will also include pregnant and postpartum women (up to 45 days postpartum) aged 12 or over who have a medical prescription.

There will also be the application of second doses of Oxford, Pfizer and CoronaVac. The service of offering doses in City Halls-Bairro continues for people aged 18 or over who live in Salvador, but do not have a name on the SMS website. The service must be scheduled in advance through the website horamarcada.salvador.ba.gov.br.

In this case, the person concerned must appear on the day and time set with a copy and original proof of residence updated in the name of the holder of the SUS card or parents of the same, in addition to an identification document with photo.

Check out the vaccination points of this Tuesday (31):

3rd DOSE: PEOPLE AGE 80 YEARS OR OLDER – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: Atakadão Atakarejo (Fazenda Coutos), Shopping Bela Vista and 5th Health Center (Barris).

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Vista Alegre, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho and USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas).

1st DOSE – ADOLESCENTS WITH CONDOMINIUMS AND/OR PERMANENT DISABILITIES WITH NAME REGISTERED ON THE SMS WEBSITE – 8 am to 4 pm

Adolescents must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Drive-thru: Shopping in Bahia.

Fixed point: USF Platform.

1st DOSE – PREGNANT AND PUERPERAL WOMEN – 8 am to 4 pm

In the case of pregnant and postpartum women under 18 years of age, they must be accompanied by their parents or other legal guardian during the act of vaccination. To prove responsibility, the father or mother must present original identification document with photo at the time of immunization. In the case of other legal guardians, in addition to the identification document with a photo, it will also be necessary to present a declaration of responsibility, which can be done manually.

Pregnant women: must present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription.

Postpartum women: must present, obligatorily, a printed copy of the medical prescription and the Declaration of Live Births (DNV) or the baby’s birth certificate.

NOTE: Vaccination for pregnant and postpartum women with the immunizing agents Oxford/Astrazeneca and Janssen is suspended.

Drive-thru: Shopping in Bahia.

Fixed points: USF Plataforma and USF Vila Matos – Rio Vermelho (EXCLUSIVE).

RESEARCH: PEOPLE AGE OF 18 YEARS OR OVER – 8 am to 4 pm

Drive-thrus: FBDC Brotas and FBDC Cabula.

Fixed points: USF Teotônio Vilela II (Fazenda Coutos II), USF Fernando Filgueiras (Cabula VI), FBDC Brotas and UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Águas Claras).

2nd DOSE OXFORD – 8 am to 4 pm

People who have the Oxford Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 6 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Unijorge (Parallel), Barradão (Canabrava), Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu) and Vila Militar (Dendezeiros).

Fixed points: Barradão (Canabrava), UBS Ramiro de Azevedo (Powder Field), USF Federation, Catholic University of Salvador (Pituaçu), USF Pirajá, Unijorge (Parallel), USF Vila Nova de Pituaçu and USF Colinas de Periperi.

2nd DOSE CORONAVAC – 8 am to 4 pm

Tomorrow all people who have the booster date against CoronaVac’s Covid-19 scheduled for until August 31 can now look for immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Federal University of Bahia – Campus Ondina, Arena Fonte Nova (Nazaré) and Faculdade Universo (Avenida ACM).

Fixed points: CSU Pernambués, UBS Nelson Piauhy Dourado (Aguas Claras), USF Imbuí, USF Curralinho, Military Police Officers Club (Dendezeiros) and USF Tubarão.

2nd DOSE PFIZER – 8 am to 4 pm

People with Pfizer’s Covid-19 booster date scheduled for September 6 can now go to immunization points to receive the vaccine.

Drive-thrus: Uninassau (Pituba) and Exhibition Park (Parallel).

Fixed points: USF Sérgio Arouca (Paripe), USF Cajazeiras X, USF Vale do Matatu, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança) and UBS Eduardo Mamede (Mussurunga).