Check the calendars for installments 5, 6 and 7 of Emergency Aid 2021

Installments 5, 6 and 7 of Emergency Aid 2021 – check the official dates for payments

Due to the extension of Emergency Aid 2021, three installments were added, following on from previous payments, installments 5, 6 and 7.

Although installment 5 is at the end, as far as its online usability is concerned, it will still continue as far as withdrawals are concerned, as was the case in previous months. Therefore, we brought the calendars referring to installments 5, 6 and 7 so that you do not miss the dates referring to the 2021 Emergency Aid payments.

Aid calendar for the 5th installment of the 2021 Emergency Assistancefor common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

Beneficiary’s birth month – Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Withdrawal date – physical usability – cash withdrawal January 08/20 09/01 February 21/08 02/09 March 21/08 03/09 April 08/22 06/09 May 8/24 09/09 June 8/25 9/10 July 08/26 13/09 August 8/27 14/09 September 08/28 09/15 October 08/28 9/16 November 08/29 09/17 December 31/08 09/20

Check the emergency aid calendar for the 6th installment of the 2021 Emergency Assistance for common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

Beneficiary’s birth month – Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January 21/09 10/04 February 9/22 10/5 March 09/23 10/5 April 9/24 06/10 May 9/25 10/08 June 9/26 10/11 July 9/28 10/13 August 09/29 10/14 September 09/30 10/16 October 10/01 10/18 November 02/10 10/19 December 10/3 10/19

Check the emergency aid calendar for the 7th installment of the 2021 Emergency Assistance for common beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico:

Beneficiary’s birth month – Scheduled date for availability on the digital social account and Caixa Tem application Scheduled date for withdrawal of the cash amount January 10/20 11/1 February 10/21 11/3 March 10/22 11/04 April 10/23 11/5 May 10/23 11/09 June 10/26 11/10 July 10/27 11/11 August 10/28 11/12 September 10/29 11/16 October 10/30 11/17 November 10/30 11/18 December 10/31 11/19

Current Information on Emergency Relief 2021

Emergency Aid 2021 will be paid to over 110,000 female heads of single-parent families, after reprocessing the records of these people, as reported by the Ministry of Citizenship.

According to official information, the transfer to this public amounts to R$ 82.24 million in Federal Government investment. Thus, last Friday (06.08), all installments of R$ 375 (highest quota) to which they are entitled were paid, in a single transfer in the digital social accounts. For women who are part of Bolsa Família, payments will be made within the regular schedule of the program, informs the Ministry of Citizenship.

The Ministry of Citizenship seeks to combat fraud

“The 2021 Emergency Aid has already covered more than 8.5 million solo mothers in Brazil. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Ministry of Citizenship has been working to combat fraud and ensuring that the payment of the Federal Government benefit safely reaches the citizens who need it most”, highlighted the Minister of Citizenship, João Roma, according to information from the Ministry of Citizenship.

In addition, a new data analysis confirmed benefit eligibility based on the most recent information available in government databases.