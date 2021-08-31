Chi | Meng’er Zhang met her husband in the film’s production

‎Meng’er Zhang confirmed in an interview with ComicBook that ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings‘ gave her great joy in her personal life: The actress met her husband, Yung Lee, precisely in the production of the film.

Lee, for those who don’t know, is part of the team behind the action scenes.

“Well, I was single when I was cast, but I ended up finishing filming already married. I met my husband, Yung, in this movie. He’s one of the action designers,” explained.

“We didn’t prepare anything for our wedding, but the production threw a big party to celebrate. And Simu, he took us to Disneyland, and Awkwafina booked an entire venue and had a big karaoke party. Everyone sang and lost their voice in the next doa. It’s like being with my family, you know? They are my family,” concluded.

SEE MORE:

“Shang-Chi needs to confront the past he thought he left behind. At the same time, he is involved in a web of organizational mysteries known as the Ten Rings.”

Besides Simu Liu like Shang-Chi and Tony Leung as Mandarin, we will also have awkwafina like Katy, Meng’er Zhang like Xialing, Michelle Yeoh like Jiang Nan, Ronny Chieng like Jon Jon, Speak Chen like Jiang Li, and Florian Munteanu like Blade Fist.

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ premieres on September 2 and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.