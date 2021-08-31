China limits minors to just three hours of online gaming per week – International

The regulators of China announced a new set of stricter regulations on the game industry country, including limiting the number of hours minors can play.

The new rules are intended “to curb excessive indulgence in games and protect the physical and mental health of minors,” China said.

Online game providers can only offer services to minors for one hour on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Xinhua reported, quoting a notice released by the National Press and Publication Administration. They can also play just one hour a day while on vacation.

The new rules are part of a broader government crackdown on technology companies in the country. Tencent Holdings Ltd., China’s biggest gaming company, had already begun to implement similar restrictions.

Chinese youth are dissatisfied

“I feel like crying,” says 14-year-old Zhang Yuchen, who can only enjoy his favorite video game for two hours a day during summer vacation due to tougher rules in China for combating screen addiction.

Chinese market leader Tencent tech giant has imposed a new restriction on its flagship game, the ultra-popular Honor of Kings. Now, under 18s can only play two hours a day, maximum.

Some kids can spend the whole day glued to their screens. A phenomenon that has long been criticized in China for its negative consequences: poor eyesight, impact on school results, lack of physical activity or risk of addiction.

A sample of the weight of the video game market in this country of 1.4 billion inhabitants is that they generated 17 billion euros in turnover in the first half of 2021 alone.

Regulations already prohibited minors from playing online between 10 pm and 8 am, but when an article in an official economic newspaper in early August described video games as a “mental opiate”, the industry began to fear a new regulatory tightening from the authorities.

The article pointed in particular to Tencent and its Honor of Kings game, a hit in China with more than 100 million active users daily.

Thus, investors got rid of the shares of the industry giants (Tencent, NetEase, Bilibili…), which caused prices to fall.

Faced with this pressure, the group, which already imposed limitations on playing time through facial recognition so that under 18s could not play at night, reinforced the rules even further.

Now they can only play Honor of Kings for one hour a day during school term and two hours during the holidays. After that period of time, the game crashes.

For many young people, it’s an excessive strategy. For 17-year-old Li, who declined to give his last name, the move is “distressing” as he believes teenagers his own age, who are almost of age and therefore more responsible, can limit playing time on their own.

Some astute people found the solution: “Using an adult’s account, I play for two to three hours a day and, of course, from 10 pm onwards”, laughs a 17-year-old player who chose not to identify himself.

But is the frenzied reaction of the markets justified? “Stock market investors overreacted and it got the media out of control,” says Ether Yin, an analyst at Trivium China.

“Since 2018, the government has wanted to prevent children from becoming addicted to games,” he points out, emphasizing that this trend is not new, so other video game companies are likely to create their own restrictions in the coming weeks.

For now, the measures apply only to this Tencent game, but most parents are grateful for the new restrictions, although some who enjoyed playing with their children have also been affected. / AP, AFP and BLOOMBERG