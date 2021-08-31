Chinese brand returns to show Volkswagen-inspired electric car | Cars

Disclosure Ballet Cat is the unusual copy of the Volkswagen Beetle produced by Ora, a subbrand of Great Wall Motors

The concept Now Punk Cat

, from a sub-brand of Great Wall Motors

, caused a lot of controversy during the 2021 Shanghai Motor Show. Its similarity to the Volkswagen Beetle caused discomfort among manufacturers, even yielding Volkswagen lawsuit threats

. Despite this, the Chinese brand continues the launch and reveals a new version, the Now Ballet Cat

.

Some changes were adopted by the Great Wall Motors

in comparison with the model shown in Shanghai (China). The headlights and taillights gain a new design to try to distance the Ballet Cat from the original Beetle. A new plate has been inserted into the trunk lid.

The interior of the Ora Ballet Cat brings clear inspirations from the VW Beetle

, mainly in the design of the multifunctional steering wheel. The multimedia center that extends across the panel and goes to the cluster

remembers the new visual language of Mercedes-Benz

. The pink tone of the upholstery draws attention for the unusual choice.

THE Great Wall Motors

It has not yet released mechanical information, but anticipates that the 100% electric model will have around 400 kilometers of autonomy. New details on the duo Ora Punk Cat and Ora Ballet Cat will be revealed during the launch, scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.

Great Wall Motors in Brazil

Disclosure Great Wall Motors Poer: medium pickup is the first model the brand has confirmed it will have in Brazil

After a few years flirting with the idea of ​​settling in Brazil, the Great Wall Motors

confirmed its entry into the national market in 2021. The Chinese brand bought the former Mercedes-Benz factory in Iracemápolis (SP) – vacant since December 2020 – to produce SUVs and pickup trucks.

This is the first time in five years that a car brand has started production for the first time in Brazil. The last took place in June 2016, with the inauguration of the first Land Rover factory in Itatiaia (RJ). Remember that the Honda

it already had a plant in Sumaré (SP) when it opened its new complex in Itirapina (SP) in March 2019.

Local production in Iracemápolis should stay for the next few years, as Great Wall intends to start its national operation as an importer, as well as lifan

and JAC Motors

. Only one model is confirmed, the Poer medium pickup, future rival of Toyota Hilux and Chevrolet S10.