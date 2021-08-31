Chinese university would be asking for list of LGBTQIA students

The University of Shanghai, one of China’s most important, is said to be asking course directors on campuses to make a “list” of enrolled LGBTQIA+ students and their “mental state”, reported British newspaper “The Guardian” echoing posts of Chinese who would show the “guideline” sent to the directors.

In the posts released by both the Chinese social network Weibo and Twitter, there are excerpts from the document that mention “seek and research” information about students who are part of the LGBTQIA+ community and “find information about their psychological conditions” as well as their “political positions and social contacts”.

There is also a request to “add other relevant information”, which is not specified. There is no explanation in the document about the reason for this questionnaire and what its purpose is.

“The Guardian” also reported that it had contacted the management of the University of Shanghai, but has not received a response so far.

Increased repression of minorities has been quite visible in recent years in China. Last year, for example, the Shanghai LGBTQIA+ Pride Parade, the largest in the country, was not authorized after 12 years of consecutive events.

Last month, the most used social network in China, WeChat, deleted more than a dozen university student accounts linked to the LGBTQIA+ community without public explanation.