Claudio Manoel, from ‘Casseta & Planeta’, says Globo prevented jokes with Sandy | Television

Claudio Manoel at RedeTV’s ‘Foi Mau’!reproduction

Posted 31/08/2021 07:56 | Updated 08/31/2021 07:58 AM

Rio – Claudio Manoel, 62 years old, former member of “Casseta & Planeta, Urgente!” told in an interview with Maurício Meirelles, on RedeTV!’s “Foi Mau”, that the program could not joke with the singer Sandy at the time she was the protagonist of the soap opera “Estrela-Guia”, on Globo, in 2001. banning jokes with Sandy, according to Claudio Manoel, was a “condition imposed by her father, the singer Xororó”.

“Sandy was afraid the soap would be exposed because she wasn’t an actress. So her father’s condition was: ‘She does [a novela] as long as the house protects it from this type of exposure. We made a parody called the Virgin Star, because we didn’t know the conditions until they called us. It was a bit of a block. We couldn’t do it,” said Claudio Manoel.

During the program, Claudio Manoel also recalled the death of Bussunda, aged 43, victim of a heart attack in 2006. “Contrary to what people think, his death was a big blow, but also a way to bring everyone together , not to drop the shuttlecock and not let it end, for him,” he said.